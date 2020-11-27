Save up to $500 on these Dell laptops this Black Friday

If nearly a year working from home has you in need of a new work laptop, then look no further than Dell. The acclaimed hardware manufacturer has some excellent deals going at either end of the budget spectrum, meaning that whether you're looking for something cheap and functional or a machine designed to impress, you're covered.

If you're not looking to spend a bag on your new laptop, then the Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Laptop is a great place to start that won't set you back too much at all. At $70 off you can pick it up for just $379.99, but don't let that low price make you think you're sacrificing power - an Intel Core processor and 128GB SSD mean you'll be running pretty fast, and a 14-inch Anti-Glare FHD display will have things looking great.

At the other end of the price range is the XPS 13 Touch Laptop. With a 256GB SSD, Intel i7 processor, and 16GB of RAM it's blisteringly fast, while the 13.3-inch touch display and built-in Widescreen 720p camera and a total weight of less than three lbs make it perfect for use on the go.

Inspiron 14 5000 Laptop: $449.99 $379.99 at Dell

If you're looking for something functional but that will still run pretty fast, the Inspiron 14 5000 is a great choice, and with $70 off, this is a very cheap way to pick yourself up a new laptop.

XPS 13 Touch Laptop - Rose Gold: $1599.99 $1099.99 at Dell

On the other hand, if you're looking for something a little more impressive, $500 off the XPS 13 Touch Laptop gives you a serious discount on a very, very fast machine, with an Intel i7 processor, 256GB SSD and 16GB of RAM.

