Save £10 on Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition with this easy PSN voucher deal

You can get Spider-Man: Miles Morales + Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 for just £60 ahead of launch if you act fast, saving you £10 off the bundle's original RRP with this easy PSN voucher lifehack via ShopTo. Because PSN £35 vouchers are currently discounted to £29.85 each, buying two will get you the game and a discount.

PSN £35 Wallet Top-Up Voucher: £29.85 at ShopTo

One of several PS5 launch games coming to Sony's next-gen console this year, the Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition includes both a copy of Insomniac's upcoming 2020 game, alongside the PS5 remaster of its 2018 Spider-Man PS4 game. This bundle is currently going for £70 at all UK retailers, but - if you don't mind owning a digital edition of the game - you can pre-order your copy now for just £60 thanks to this simple loophole via ShopTo's current deal on PSN vouchers. It's a handy trick ahead of the upcoming Amazon Prime Day deals.

The online store is selling £35 PSN wallet top-up vouchers for £29.85, meaning you can purchase £70 worth of PlayStation Store credit for £59.70 by buying two of them. Do that, and you'll gain instant access to the redeemable keys which can then be used to beef up your PSN wallet with the credit.

From there, all you need to do is head to the PSN Store, pre-order your copy of Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, and hey presto; the game will be ready to download straight onto your brand new PS5 from November 19, when both game and system launch in the UK.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition

PlayStation Network Wallet Top Up £35| £35 £29.85 at ShopTo

This offer doesn't last for ever, and is a simple way to quite literally get £35 worth of credit for less than £30. Pick up two of them, and you'll have enough to pre-order Spider-Man: Miles Morales on the PSN Store.View Deal

If you're not upgrading to PS5 anytime soon, you could even use the vouchers to pre-order the PS4 version of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which doesn't include the remaster bonus, but is a fair sight cheaper than the Ultimate Edition.

Either way, you're saving money, and banking up those PSN pennies for a rainy day, so we recommend buying as many of these vouchers as you're able to regardless of what you plan to spend it on.

Be sure to check out our guide to the best PS4 external hard drives and best PS5 headsets too if you're getting next-gen ready.