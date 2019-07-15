Save $710 on this superpowered Alienware m15 gaming laptop

With laptops built for gaming, price almost always equals power. But this new Amazon Prime day game deal from Dell upends that equation with huge savings on one of the company's flagship gaming setups: a sleek (and unlike some, actually portable) Alienware m15 laptop with a 15.6" screen and a GeForce RTX 2070 all for just $1,699, a saving of $710. If you know graphics cards, your brain is probably already doing flips because that powerful card alone often costs a good chunk of the total sale price. If you don't know graphic cards, just know this: you will be gaming in Ultra for a good long time with this purchase, which is also a pick from our list of the best gaming laptops .

Alienware m15 laptop | $1,699 (save $710) at Dell

This is Dell's premiere gaming deal. You get a sleek laptop with a GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card, a 9th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 256 GB SSD / 1 TB HDD storage, and a lovely FHD 144Hz anti-glare IPS display all for $710 off the standard price.

Sure, part of the fun of buying gaming laptops from places like Dell is customizing all the bits and pieces - but why bother with that when this deal lets you skip almost straight to the top of the line? If you're still reading this far, you must be in for a full breakdown of everything this laptop's got going. Well, say no more - here's the official stat block straight from Dell.

9th Gen Intel® CoreTM i7 processor, Windows 10 Home, 16GB memory, 256GB SSD + 1TB hard drive, NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2070 8GB GDDR6, Nebula Red FHD 144Hz Anti-Glare IPS Display

The layman's translation of that stat block is "way better than you'd typically find in a laptop for anything under $2,000." Dell is calling this a doorbuster deal with limited quantities, so if you want one, make sure you get purchasing posthaste.