Save $400 on this powerful RTX 3080 gaming laptop in this amazing Black Friday deal

Another of this year's great Black Friday gaming laptop deals has gone live – and it's a beast of a machine, powered by the much desired, often out-of-stock RTX 3080 graphics card. That makes this one of the best laptops for gaming currently available, and you can save $400 by buying it this Black Friday from Newegg for $1,899 instead of the usual $2,299. You can also use a rebate to save an additional $100, bringing this down to $1,799.

The laptop from MSI GP Series is a sleek, black machine with a 15.6", 240 Hz, 1920 x 1080 screen with an Intel Core i7 11th Gen 11800H (2.30 GHz) underneath the bonnet. You also get 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD for storage. Oof. For ports, the laptop has an HDMI port that's capable of 4K@120Hz / 8K@60Hz, and three USB 3.2 ports.

Of course, the hero of the laptop is the RTX 3080, which means you can play games with raytracing and DLSS AI acceleration switched on. This beauty also has a dedicated thermal solution for both the CPU and GPU, with up to 6 heat pipes working harmoniously to minimize heat. Essentially, you're going to get some great performances from this machine.

If that price is a little out of your budget, there are other options for gaming laptops: for instance, there's a Dell G15 Ryzen Edition 15.6 inch RTX 3050 gaming laptop for $699.99 over at Dell, down from its usual price of $1,018. You'll find more info on the MSI laptop below. If you want to broaden your search, make sure you check out our guide to Black Friday gaming laptops as well.

