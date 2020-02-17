Popular

Save big with these Fitbit deals - get a bargain on the Fitbit Inspire and Versa 2

Massive discounts on these red hot Fitbit prices will help you jump-start those lagging New Year's fitness resolutions.

OK, so it's not really a new year anymore, but there's never a bad time for a sweet Fitbit deal. Right? Walmart and Amazon have kicked the price of a few different models down a notch. Available for less in the US and the UK, it's a good opportunity to get yourself one of these often-expensive devices for a lot less. 

For example, this Fitbit Inspire at Walmart has dropped down to $69.95 instead of the $100 average price. That's a significant saving of $30. Meanwhile, it's just £49.99 on Amazon UK - a saving of £20.

There's also a Fitbit deal on the Fitbit Versa 2 at Amazon on both sides of the pond. To begin with, the Black Carbon model is £143.37 - a drop of £56.62 - in the UK. Then, the special edition Smoke Woven/Mist Gray version is only $159.99 stateside, a saving of $69.96. The Versa 2 is just as much of a smartwatch as it is a fitness tracker, so it's the one to go for if you're after a great all-in-one device on your wrist but without paying those super high Apple Watch prices - although you can get an older one for just $189 in the current Presidents' Day Apple Watch sales.

Because there are a few Fitbit deals on offer, we've listed them below.

Cheap Fitbit deals

Fitbit Inspire | $69.95 at Walmart (save $30)
This entry-level Fitbit has taken a tumble in price from $99.99, so now's the time to pounce if you wanted one. View Deal

Fitbit Inspire | £49.99 on Amazon (save £20)
If you're based in the UK, this offer on a Fitbit Inspire is great value for money and £20 less than normal. View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 (Smoke Woven/Mist Gray) | $159.99 on Amazon (save $69.96)
The newer, fancier Fitbit Versa 2 is also discounted right now - you can save on both normal and special editions with this deal.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 (Black Carbon) | £143.37 on Amazon (save £56.62)
Fancy the new Fitbit Versa 2 in the UK? It's got a hefty discount over at Amazon right now, saving you over £50. View Deal

