Want an Apple Watch for $189? You're probably already too late for this all-time lowest price

We honestly didn't expect Apple Watch prices to be amongst the highlights of today's President Day's sales, but here we are looking at an Apple Watch 3 for an all-time low at just $189 at Walmart. And here's you still reading this? Thanks, but you should really get a move on if you want to take advantage of this superb offer.

If you're wanting something a bit newer then we've rounded up some of the best offers for the Apple Watch 4 deals and the newer Apple Watch 5. Be careful though, stock on the later is already dangerously low.

In all honesty, there's not exactly a world of difference between the last few Apple Watches' design and features, so there's a great opportunity to make a great saving and a smart one too.

The Apple Watch 5 of course, runs a little faster than the older models and has a larger display area and advanced heart-tracking features including ECG monitoring and fall-detection. That might not quite be enough for you to fork over the extra cash though.

As for the Apple Watch 4, a bigger display and smaller bezels aside, there's really not much difference over the 3 Series - Apple has actually discontinued the 4 and kept producing the Apple Watch 3 instead. Of the three deals we've included below, the Apple Watch 4 is arguably the one we'd skip to be honest. Save loads of cash with the Apple Watch 3 or get the feature-rich Apple Watch 5 with a rare, if modest discount.

Apple Watch 3 | GPS | 38mm | $189 at Walmart

This Apple Watch still holds up very well today and continues to be a popular pick for smartwatch fans thanks to the price being significantly cheaper than the 4 and 5 models. Walmart has this model in space Gray or White. We've never seen the price drop this low either.

Apple Watch 5 | GPS | 40mm | $384 at Walmart

Ok, a $15 discount isn't exactly Black Friday levels of discount crazy, but it's rare to see any sort of reduction on the newest entry in the series - the Apple Watch 5. The older 3 and 4 models are a lot cheaper today though.View Deal

