Save 51% on classic board game 7 Wonders and get it for its lowest ever price

Classic strategy game 7 Wonders has had a massive 51% discount at Amazon today, bringing the price tumbling down to $29.39 instead of $60.

By our reckoning, that's the cheapest 7 Wonders has ever been in any board game deals before. We had a look at previous low prices, and it hasn't dipped below $30 in years (actually, the best offer we had before now was during Black Friday 2021). Seeing as the game's average cost is around $46, that $29 price is pretty impressive and not to be missed.

Unfortunately, this board game for families isn't as cheap in the UK - it's only dropped by 19% at Amazon across the pond, bringing it to £36.47 rather than £45. Still not a bad price for one of the best board games overall, but not quite as worthy of an impulse buy.

Today's best board game deal

7 Wonders | $59.99 $29.39 at Amazon

Save 51% - If you haven't tried the classic strategy game yet, you've never had a better opportunity. This is the least expensive we've seen 7 Wonders in a long time, if not ever, so that deal comes highly recommended.



UK deal: £44.99 £36.47 at Amazon



If that offer doesn't fit the bill, check out these other board game savings below.

