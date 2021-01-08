Save 20% on a new PS5 or Xbox Series X controller on eBay while it lasts

If you're looking to grab a PS5 controller deal or Xbox Series X gamepad offer without breaking the bank after the holidays, your moment has arrived. Shoppers in the UK can head to eBay, where ShopTo is currently offering PS5 controllers for just over £50 and Xbox controllers for just under that when you use promo code PACKUP20. Those are some of the best discounts we've ever seen on these essential accessories, which means quantities are sure to go quickly.

The DualSense controller is easily one of the most exciting parts of Sony's new console generation. The biggest redesign for a PlayStation controller since the original DualShock features improved haptic feedback that pushes way past classic "rumble", and its adaptive triggers can simulate kickback from a machine gun, the taut pull of a bowstring, and more. Make sure you play Astro's Playroom if you want to get a good sense of what your DualSense can do when paired up with Sony's latest console - if you've been lucky enough to buy a PS5, of course.

That said, you can get plenty of use out of a DualSense on its own even if you haven't managed to grab a PS5 yet. It's easy to connect a PS5 DualSense controller to a PC, though you won't get the same marvelous haptic feedback that you do on PS5. It's still a great controller even without those extra bells and whistles, thankfully.

PS5 DualSense controller | £62.99 £50.39 at ShopTo on eBay UK with promo code PACKUP20 (save £12.60)

PS5 controllers are a little easier to find than PS5s, thankfully, but we still don't expect these savings to last long. Make sure you punch in promo code PACKUP20 at checkout to get the discount!



View Deal

Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X controller is more of a refinement of the controller standard that Microsoft has been working on for the better part of two decades. It's a standard for a reason: with textured grips and triggers, an improved D-pad, and a stylish two-tone design, this is arguably the best official Xbox controller available right now, and it also works great with PC.

Xbox Series X Shock Blue controller | £58.99 £47.19 at ShopTo on eBay UK with promo code PACKUP20 (save £11.80)

The latest generation of Xbox controller is refined to perfection, and it's available in a stylish blue-and-white with this model. Make sure you use promo code PACKUP20 to get those savings in!View Deal

These deals are UK only, but folks in the US can check out this automatically updated list for the best deals on PS5 controllers in the meantime.