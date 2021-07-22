Sandra Oh wants to shake things up in new Netflix trailer for The Chair

Netflix has released a new trailer for The Chair, the streamer's upcoming comedy drama series starring Sandra Oh.

The show follows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Oh) as she navigates her new role as the Chair of the English department at a prestigious university in the wake of a controversy caused by another member of staff. Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as the first woman to chair the department, and as one of the few staff members of color at the university. "I feel like someone handed me a ticking time bomb," she says in the new trailer. "Because they wanted to make sure a woman was holding it when it explodes."

Jay Duplass (Transparent), Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Men), Bob Balaban (Close Encounters of the Third Kind), Nana Mensah (13 Reasons Why), and David Morse (The Good Lord Bird) also star in the series.

Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are executive producing The Chair – this will be their first offering since inking a $200 million deal with the streamer back in 2019. Amanda Peet is on board as showrunner, writer, and executive producer, while fellow executive producer Daniel Gray Longino, who's worked on shows like Portlandia and PEN15, will direct all six episodes of the series.

Benioff and Weiss have a number of other projects in the works at Netflix, including adaptations of Liu Cixin’s sci-fi novel The Three-Body Problem and Richard Powers’ The Overstory, the latter of which the pair are co-executive producing with Hugh Jackman.

As for Oh, she's recently had a stint of voice acting roles, appearing in Amazon's superhero series Invincible as well as the Disney movie Raya and the Last Dragon . She's also set to voice a character in the upcoming Pixar movie Turning Red. Oh is perhaps best known for her small screen live-action roles, specifically playing Eve Polastri in Killing Eve and Dr. Cristina Yang in Grey's Anatomy.