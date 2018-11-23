At first blush, the world of TVs can seem baffling. Permeated with acronyms galore, it’s completely understandable if you’ve passed off terms like OLED and QLED as marketing jargon. In some ways, you may even be right. But, in the end, all you really need to know is that Samsung calls its flagship TVs QLED, or Quantum-dot Light Emitting Diode, televisions. Put simply, QLED TVs are a refinement of the existing LCD standard for panel backlighting. Rather than individual pixels giving off light, as is the case with OLED TVs, Samsung’s QLED TVs use traditional backlighting, albeit with a quantum dot color filter layered atop the LCD backlight. As a result, QLED screens are capable of greater color vibrancy and brightness than what you’d get with a regular LCD or LED display.

So it goes without saying that when a QLED TV goes on sale for less than 700 bucks, it’s well worth your consideration. Now $997.99 on Jet.com , down from $1499.99, Samsung’s 55-inch QN55Q6FN in particular is a 4K HDR smart TV that’s especially suited for window-filled rooms that amass lots of light. Because old school LCD TVs are vulnerable to the overpowerment of sunlight, this QLED TV is a breath of fresh air for anyone who prefers to keep their blinds open while gaming or streaming movies.

With the QN49Q6F, Samsung promises over a billion color shades and 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space. For reference, DCI-P3 is the same color space leveraged by many designer-focused machines such as the Apple iMac and the Microsoft Surface Studio, so you know it must be easy on the eyes.

For gamers, what’s most enticing about the Samsung QN49Q6FN is its generous helping of smart features. A Steam Link application, for example, is available out of the box. Negating the need for physical Steam Link hardware, the app allows you to wirelessly stream games from your gaming PC’s Steam library directly to the TV itself. Just make sure you buy the right controller for the job.

Another benefit of QLED, as opposed to other panel technologies, is that it’s guaranteed you won’t experience burn-in, a problem characterized by lingering artifacts that was most commonly found in the plasma screen TVs of the early 2000s. Instead, you can look forward to Motion Rate 120, Samsung’s high refresh rate functionality which makes fast action sequences appear smoother than they would on a set without it.

Now that all the major consoles and graphics cards support it, HDR is a must-have for anyone looking to experience their favorite games the way their developers intended. The North African desert skyline in Battlefield 5 radiates a dazzling palette of colors that’s comparatively washed out on a non-HDR display. Thus, even if the thrifty Samsung QN49Q6F isn’t your cup of tea, we suggest shopping around our Cyber Monday 4K TV deals page until you find a 4K HDR TV that catches your eye. And if you need more, here are our Cyber Monday game deals.