Saints Row 2 cheats: All the cellphone cheat codes you need to completely dominate Stilwater

Things are always wild in Stilwater, but with the help of some Saints Row 2 cheats you can make them even crazier. A wide selection of rides and weapons with full ammo caches are available to you, but with the right Saints Row 2 cheat codes you can also turn into a giant or a midget, run forever, become invincible, or start a riot where all NPC pedestrians are battling each other. The Saints Row series has always tried to set a more comedic tone than the grittier Grand Theft Auto games, and combining the various Saints Row 2 cheats listed here can definitely create some hilariously ridiculous situations. If you're ready to get started, then grab your in-game cellphone and let's begin.

How to use Saints Row 2 Cheats

There are actually two stages to using Saints Row 2 cheats – entering them, and activating them. To enter a Saints Row 2 cheat code, you need to pull up your cellphone and dial any of the numbers in bold below, including the # symbol, which will then add the relevant option to the Cheats menu on your phone under the listed overall heading.

To actually activate Saints Row 2 cheats, go to the Cheats menu on your cellphone and select the cheat(s) you want to apply to your game. Do bear in mind that activating any cheats will turn off autosave and disable your ability to earn Achievements or Trophies, as well as potentially freezing your statistics. Any manual saves you make with cheats active will be tagged with an orange star, so you can differentiate them from your regular progress – you should always ensure you have at least one 'clean' save file to go back to when you want to return to legitimate ways.

Saints Row 2 Player Ability Cheats

#1 - Full Health

Replenishes your health to full.





#2 - Car Mass Hole

Your vehicle has infinite mass and smashes other vehicles out of the way.





#3 - Milk Bones

Melee attacks are extremely deadly.





Bumps Police Notoriety one star with each use.





#5 - Player Pratfalls

Use Primary and Secondary Attack to pratfall, like in Insurance Fraud.





You can sprint forever.





#9 - Unlimited Clip

You never have to reload because your clip runneth over forever.





Gives you infinite ammo for all weapons.





The dead all go to Heaven.





Bumps Gang Notoriety one star with each use.





You will never die.





Removes all existing Police Notoriety.





Removes all existing Gang Notoriety.





#200 - I Am Giant

You ate your green beans, you grow big.





Homie, you shrunk yourself.





Instantly gives you $1000.

Saints Row 2 Vehicles Cheats

#1056 - Repair Car

Repairs all damage to your vehicle.





#4976 (#gyro) - Gyro Daddy Gyrocopter

#7266837 (#scooter) - Peewee Pocket Bike

#728237 (#saucer) - Destroy UFO

Note - claiming the above three promotional vehicles does not count as cheating





#711 - Give Horizon

#712 - Give Snipes 57

#713 - Give Tornado

#714 - Give Wolverine

#801 - Give Kaneda

#802 - Give Kenshin

#803 - Give Melbourne

#804 - Give Sabretooth

#805 - Give Sandstorm

#806 - Give Widowmaker

#825 - Give Hurricane

#826 - Give Miami

#827 - Give Python

#828 - Give Shark

#829 - Give Skipper

#1040 - Give Ambulance

#1041 - Give Anchor

#1042 - Give Atlasbreaker

#1043 - Give Attrazione

#1044 - Give Blaze

#1045 - Give Backhoe

#1046 - Give Bagboy

#1047 - Give Baron

#1048 - Give Bear

#1049 - Give Bootlegger

#1050 - Give Bulldog

#1051 - Give Bulldozer

#1052 - Give Compton

#1053 - Give Eiswolf

#1054 - Give FBI

#1055 - Give Five-O

#1057 - Give Hollywood

#1058 - Give Justice

#1059 - Give Kent

#1060 - Give Mag

#1061 - Give Longhauler

#1062 - Give Mongoose

#1063 - Give Oring

#1064 - Give Phoenix

#1065 - Give Quasar

#1066 - Give Quota

#1067 - Give Rampage

#1068 - Give Raycaster

#1069 - Give Reaper

#1070 - Give Septic Avenger

#1071 - Give Shaft

#1072 - Give Stilwater Municipal

#1073 - Give Superiore

#1074 - Give Taxi

#1075 - Give The Job

#1076 - Give Titan

#1077 - Give Toad

#1078 - Give Varsity

#1079 - Give Venom Classic

#1080 - Give Vortex

Saints Row 2 Weapons Cheats

#920 - Give 12 Gauge

#920 - Give 12 Gauge

#921 - Give 44

#922 - Give AR200

#923 - Give AR-50

#924 - Give AR-50/Grenade Launcher

#925 - Give AS14 Hammer

#926 - Give Baseball Bat

#927 - Give Chainsaw

#928 - Give Fire Extinguisher

#929 - Give Flamethrower

#930 - Give Flashbang

#931 - Give GAL43

#932 - Give GDHC

#933 - Give Grenade

#934 - Give Kobra

#935 - Give K6

#936 - Give Knife

#937 - Give Machete

#938 - Give McManus 2010

#939 - Give Mini-gun

#940 - Give Molotov

#941 - Give Nightstick

#942 - Give NR4

#943 - Give Pepperspray

#944 - Give Pimp Cane

#945 - Give Pipebomb

#946 - Give RPG

#947 - Give Annihilator RPG

#948 - Give Samurai Sword

#949 - Give Satchel Charge

#950 - Give Shock Paddles

#951 - Give SKR-9

#952 - Give Sledgehammer

#953 - Give Stungun

#954 - Give T3K

#955 - Give Crowbar

#956 - Give Tombstone

#957 - Give VICE9

#958 - Give XS-2 Ultimax

Saints Row 2 Weather Cheats

#1200 - Time Set Noon

Sets the current time to Noon.





Sets the current time to Midnight.





Lightning!





Changes the current weather.





Changes the current weather.





Changes the current weather.





Changes the current weather.





Changes the current weather.

Saints Row 2 World Cheats

#7 - Super Explosions

Explosions are 4x bigger.





The Saints are bad muthas.





Everybody's on the crunk juice.





All cars try to run you over.





#18 - Low Gravity

Stilwaters' gravity generators are at quarter power.





#19 - Pedestrian War

Hatred, Anger, Suffering, everybody hates each other.





Hallelujah, it's a raining peds.





All peoples, all over the world, get shrunk.

