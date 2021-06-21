These Razer DeathAdder deals for Prime Day are ridiculously cheap, and we're not sure if it's allowed to be honest

The Razer DeathAdder range has seen a massive price cut in honor of Prime Day, and you can currently save up to 60% on some of the most popular gaming mice out there. Happy Monday, I guess!

Razer DeathAdder Essential: $50 $19.99 at Amazon

See all the Amazon Prime Day deals USA | UK

The most oh-my-goodness-drop-whatever-you're-doing deal would have to be the DeathAdder Essential sale that gets you the entry-level mouse for $19.99 rather than $50. That's absurd, frankly. Although it's not as fast as the likes of the Viper (the Viper Mini has also been cut back to $19.99, as it happens), it's a really great offer nonetheless if you want something reliable and don't need the latest or greatest pointer.

If you do want the newest and most accurate of the bunch, the DeathAdder V2 will be your jam. It's been reduced to $37.99 in the US instead of $70, while the UK version has tumbled to £40 overall. It's one of our top picks for the best gaming mouse, so you know you're getting the highest possible quality.

No matter what, either would be a good choice to pair with Prime Day laptop deals.

Razer DeathAdder deals

Razer DeathAdder Essential | $50 $19.99 at Amazon

After a 60% price cut, this DeathAdder Essential deal is ideal for anyone wanting a good gaming mouse on a budget (at $20, it's exceptionally good value). Just remember, it's not as quick as more modern DeathAdders.

View Deal

See more gaming mouse deals at Amazon US | Amazon UK

Hunting down other discounts? Be sure to drop in on our guide to the best Prime Day TV deals, Prime Day PS5 deals, and Prime Day board game deals. As for a wider roundup of deals (including gadgets, coffee machines and mattresses), then head on over to our friends at TechRadar.