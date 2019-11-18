Rick and Morty season 4, episode 2 post-credits explained and guest voice cast revealed

Rick and Morty season 4, episode 2 not only had a semi-confusing post-credits scene featuring Jerry, it also had a who’s who of guest stars as part of its voice cast. Whether you need the former’s bizarre vision clearing up, or want confirmation on just who you were listening to on Sunday night, here’s everything you need to know about The Old Man and the Seat’s post-credits scene and voice cast list.

Rick and Morty season 4, episode 2 post-credits explained: what does Jerry drink?

As usual, the after-credits stinger features something weird happening to the Smith family. Here, Jerry digs around in the fridge, perhaps hoping for a midnight snack. Instead, he comes across a small bottle of Globafin and drinks that instead.

The red liquid was seen earlier in the episode in the Matrix-style container that Tony was being held in. It’s a substance that lets the user/prisoner live out their wildest fantasies – and Rick keeps using it instead of killing the people who use his perfect toilet.

Jerry being Jerry, though, his fantasy is a little more reserved than most – and utterly random. He’s a hard-worked delivery man (think less Death Stranding and more DHL) who drops off watercoolers of ‘Mountain Sweat’ water to greateful customers. He sounds especially happy that he’s got 901 delivered to do.

So, what does it all mean? Not much – but it backs up just how little Jerry thinks of himself. In an episode that featured his own son, Morty, calling him a loser, this ranks right down there as yet another painful moment for the supposed man of the house.

Rick and Morty season 4, episode 2 guest stars list: who does Taika Waititi and Jeffrey Wright play?

We already knew Taika Waititi would be playing app intern Glootie in an upcoming episode of Rick and Morty season 4, but we didn’t realise he’d be joined by so many guest stars. They are as follows:

Glootie – Taika Waititi

Glootie’s Emperor – Sam Neill

The Emperor’s Wife – Kathleen Turner

Tony – Jeffrey Wright

