One of The Last of Us season 2's most surprising moments was actually lifted straight from the game, but it's so subtle you probably didn't notice it
One game callback was very subtle
The Last of Us season 2, episode 4 (re)introduced us to Jeffrey Wright's Isaac – and it also featured a very subtle callback to The Last of Us Part 2.
The episode opens with a flashback to Isaac's time with FEDRA. After listening to the soldiers brag amongst themselves – one soldier played by Josh Peck, in a surprise cameo – he climbs from the truck, pulls a grenade, and throws it inside, shutting the door afterwards.
It seems like a flashback meant to show us Isaac's ice-cold demeanor, but it's actually a moment from The Last of Us Part 2. In the game, Ellie and Dina open the doors of a FEDRA truck and find multiple dead bodies inside. It looks like we saw the origin story of this very moment. Check out a comparison below.
Really enjoyed this callback to the game from r/ThelastofusHBOseries
"Whoa, I didn't make this connection when I first saw the scene," says one impressed fan. "This just tells me I need another play through, because I didn't make the connection," echoes someone else.
If you've been enjoying The Last of Us season 2, the good news is there seems to be plenty more where that came from. "Certainly, there’s no way to complete this narrative in a third season," co-showrunner Craig Mazin has said recently. "Hopefully, we'll earn our keep enough to come back and finish it in a fourth. That's the most likely outcome."
For more on the show, check out our spoiler-free The Last of Us season 2 review through the link. You can also keep up to date with our The Last of Us season 2 release schedule.
