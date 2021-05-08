Resident Evil Village treasure under the stronghold guide

The Resident Evil Village treasure under the stronghold is an annoying thing to collect because it appears on the map in a way that suggests you can collect it long before you actually can.

When you approach the Stronghold, following Heisenberg's instructions, you'll see the Resident Evil Village treasure under the stronghold marked clearly on the map where you first fight a lot of lycans. The Resident Evil Village map makes it look like it's in a pillar, and no amount of searching the place will reveal a hidden tunnel or some other secret:

(Image credit: Capcom)

That's because the stronghold treasure is actually quite some way underground, and you'll have to push through more of the stronghold before you can get near it. There's a lot of lycans to kill in a series of set piece battles that take you deeper into the stronghold, and eventually underground, via a big spiral staircase. Eventually you'll face off against one of the big hammer wielding werewolf bosses, and once you've defeated him you're nearly there.

With the big wolf down you'll pass though a crystal cave littered with fragments, so make sure you shoot every glint you can see for crystals you can sell to the Duke. Once you've got everything their head on through to a room where you'll find Heisenberg's flask, and get a message from him.

(Image credit: Capcom)

When that's done you'll be able to leave by going down some stairs and getting on a boat. However, check to your left as you come through the door into the boat area as you'll find the elusive Resident Evil Village treasure under the stronghold on a table - a big gold plate you can grab and also sell for cash. As you can see from the map, the area you find the treasure in has nothing to to do with the area you're in when you first find it.