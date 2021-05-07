Resident Evil Village price guide: find the best deal for Resi 8 now

Now it's out in the wild, getting the best Resident Evil Village price is a great move for those that didn't pre-order but still want to jump in early.

That's right, the latest entry into the horror behemoth series is out in the wild right now and the reviews are also in. You can read our own full Resident Evil Village review to get the latest on how the game plays, what to expect, and how to keep your hype going - it's the best way into finding out more about the latest I-Need-An-Extra-Pair-Of-Pants simulator.

Generally, the game is as good as expected, and if the general reaction so far is anything to go by, the number of folks booting up the game to spend some quality time with Lady Dimitrescu is only going to increase - the chat about that lady will last months I'm sure. Thus, the best thing to do to be a part of that conversation is looking for the best Resident Evil Village price wherever you are.

Resident Evil 8 is a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7 and will address that game's ending, but it has some cool new features to check out, including a renewed focus on blocking attacks in order to survive, and an ability to kick enemies to clear up some space in front of you. And to cover you for the story in the briefest of synopses: Ethan's back and he's heading to Romania to try and rescue his daughter from an impossibly tall vampire woman known as Lady Dimitrescu.

There are going four types of Resident Evil Village price and editions to consider. The first three editions are the typical variations of the basic game packages: Standard, Collector's, and Deluxe. However, there's also a special edition that includes Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil 8: Village in a nice little bundle - and considering how closely knit the two games are, this might be the one to grab if you haven't played Resident Evil 7 yet...

Anyway, let's get to it. Prices will start to fluctuate wildly already but we've got a batch of the latest prices that are live, and the best direct links to the retailers we all know and use and can rely on. Here's the lowdown on the latest Resident Evil Village price wherever you are in the world...

Resident Evil Village price - Standard Edition

(Image credit: Capcom)

The most modest version of the game, but still one that will likely fly off the shelves faster than you can say Lady Dimitrescu.

US Resident Evil 8 Standard Edition price links

PS5 | Amazon - $59.99 | Best Buy - $59.99

PS4 | Amazon - $59.99 | Best Buy - $59.99



Xbox Series X | Amazon - $59.99 | Best Buy - $59.99

Xbox One | Amazon - $59.99 | Best Buy - $59.99



PC | CDKeys - $48.99

UK Resident Evil 8 Standard Edition price links

PS5 | Amazon UK - £59.99 | The Game Collection - £46.95 | Base - £46.85 | 365games - £47.99

PS4 | Amazon UK - £59.99 | The Game Collection - £46.95 | Base - £46.85 | 365games - £47.99



Xbox Series X | Amazon UK - £59.99 | The Game Collection - £46.95 | Base - £46.85 | 365games - £47.99

Xbox One | Amazon UK - £59.99 | The Game Collection - £46.95 | Base - £46.85 | 365games - £47.99



PC | CDKeys - £39.99

Resident Evil 8 price - Deluxe Edition

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Resident Evil 8 Deluxe Edition doesn't have any physical collectibles, but there's a ton of stuff you can enjoy in-game that makes the extra $10 well worth it in the Trauma Pack DLC. Here's what the Resident Evil 8 Deluxe Edition includes:

Samurai Edge - AW Model-01

Resident Evil 7 found footage filter

Resident Evil 7 tape recorder save point

Saferoom Music 'Go Tell Aunt Rhody'

Mr. Everywhere weapon charm

'Village of Shadows' difficulty

The Tragedy of Ethan Winters artwork

US Resident Evil 8 Deluxe Edition price links

PS5 | Amazon - $69.99 | Best Buy - $69.99

PS4 | Amazon - $69.99 | Best Buy - $69.99



Xbox Series X | Amazon - $69.99 | Best Buy - $69.99

Xbox One | Amazon - $69.99 | Best Buy - $69.99



PC | CDKeys - $68.99

UK Resident Evil 8 Deluxe Edition price links

PC | CDKeys - £49.99

Resident Evil 8 price - Collector's Edition

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Collector's Edition comes with quite a few goodies you'll want to display on your bookshelf or your at-home desk. From a Chris Redfield statue to a gorgeous steelbook, if you're a big Resident Evil Village fan, this might be the bundle for you. This looks to be a Gamestop exclusive in the US and a Game exclusive in the UK.

Resident Evil 8

Trauma Pack DLC

Chris Redfield Figure

64-Page Hardcover Art Book

Reversible Microfiber Cloth Map

Steelbook

US Resident Evil 8 Collector's Edition price link

PS5 | Gamestop - $219.99

PS4 | Gamestop - $219.99



Xbox Series X | Gamestop - $219.99

Xbox One | Gamestop - $219.99

UK Resident Evil 8 Collector's Edition price links

PS5 | Game - £219.99

PS4 | Game- £219.99



Xbox Series X | Game - £219.99

Xbox One | Game - £219.99

Resident Evil 8 - Resident Evil 7 Complete Bundle

(Image credit: Capcom)

If you haven't played Resident Evil 7, you may want to get this bundle. You'll get both Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil 8 for just $80. This only seems to be a digital-only edition at the moment and as a result, it's on the main console platform's storefront pages. The bundle includes the Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition and the Resident Evil 8 Deluxe Edition, which means you're getting the Trauma Pack DLC which includes:

Those playing on PS4 and PS5 will also get a Resident Evil 8 mini soundtrack for download. Nice.

PS5 | PS Store - $79.99

PS4 | PS Store - $79.99



Xbox Series X | Xbox Games Store - $79.99

Xbox One | Xbox Games Store - $79.99

Getting the most out of Resident Evil 8

There is no doubt that the very best way to play Resident Evil 8 is going to be with an enhanced gaming setup, one that's as optimized as is possible for you to obtain. This means, at the very least, trying to get your hands on a PS5 or Xbox Series X. If you can't manage to snag a next-gen console, then here's the best PS4 Pro deals and the best Xbox One X deals available to ensure you have the top console model of your choice.

Alternatively, consider one of the best PC gaming machines in the shape of the best gaming PCs or best gaming laptops to make sure you get the most out of the detail, textures, and fidelity of modern games' audio profiles. You'll also need to see the details of the world perfectly too with one of the best gaming monitors or best gaming TVs.

And finally, ensure you have a gaming sound system to immerse yourself in the gothic village in your living room or gaming room, or one of the best PS4 headsets, best Xbox headsets, or one of the best PC headsets for gaming.

It's a fair bit of kit to potentially consider but if you get any combination of these great quality items and your experience of the game will only be nearer the best it can be.

