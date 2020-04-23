Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass next month

Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass for console on May 7, Microsoft has announced.

Rockstar's 2018 open world western will replace Grand Theft Auto 5, which leaves the subscription service on the same day, but anyone with an active Game Pass membership can already pre-load the former onto their console from today.

Read more (Image credit: Insomniac) PS5 specs – what's inside the next-generation PlayStation console?

Announcing the news in blog post on Xbox Wire, Microsoft Community Manager Megan Spurr confirmed that the offer applies only to the console version of Xbox Game Pass, meaning those who want to play Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC will still have to purchase the full game instead.

Nevertheless, this is another big win for Microsoft, even if it doesn't quite soften the blow of GTA 5's exit from Game Pass, which has only been available with the service for five months.

The Xbox Game Pass version of Red Dead Redemption 2 also includes access to Red Dead Online, Rockstar's ambitious, ever evolving multiplayer spin-off from the singeplayer campaign. The latest set of Red Dead Online patch notes give you a good idea of how far that experience has come since its original launch.

Microsoft didn't specify how long Red Dead Redemption 2 would be available with Xbox Game Pass, so it's worth downloading now if you have any interest in Rockstar's cowboy simulator. Trust us, it's worth the gigabytes.

Here's the best Xbox Game Pass deals to get you started.

For more, check out more upcoming PS4 games for 2020 and beyond, or watch our next gen episode of Dialogue Options below.