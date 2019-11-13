Red Dead Redemption 2 Trapper locations - where to go to trade supplies and to craft new outfits

This shouldn't come as a surprise to any grizzled explorers, but there's plenty of money to be made from hunting if you do it the right way, and part of that is knowing all of the Red Dead Redemption 2 Trapper locations. You can be in possession of as many excellent quality pelts as you can carry, but unless you can find yourself a Trapper then you're never going to be able to convert those skins into dollars for your wallet. Because there's only a few Trappers about, and they're found far and wide across the world of Red Dead Redemption 2, you're going to need to some guidance to track them down as you're unlikely to just bump into them. Allow us to act as your guide, and we'll flag up all of the Red Dead Redemption 2 Trapper locations for you.

Want to hunt down all the Red Dead Redemption 2 Legendary Animals? We've got all their locations in our video walkthrough below:

Saint Denis Trapper

The easiest Trapper to find is in Saint Denis, one of Red Dead Redemption 2’s main cities. Head over to the market on the east side and enter through the gates. The Trapper will be the first merchant on your left, looking typically scruffy amongst the other merchants.

Annesburg Trapper

North of Saint Denis and directly west of the Elysian Pool, this Trapper has set up shop in the woods between the V and E of New Hanover, just north of the lettering on the in-game map. Find him and you can sell as much game as your heart desires.

Riggs Station Trapper

If you head west from Bard’s Crossing you will find this Trapper just slightly east of Riggs Station, upon a small hill. Simply scale the hill from a safe track and you’ll find the Trapper’s den. Go forth and sell carcasses, fellow cowboy.

Big Valley Trapper

This particular Trapper is well and truly out in the sticks. Fast travel to Strawberry and then head north west. Follow the road past Lake Owanjila and you’ll find the Trapper in the woods near to the edge of the map.

Tall Trees Trapper

Southwest of Manzanita Post, head just west of the ‘S’ in Tall Trees to find this particular Trapper. He’s just by the Lower Montana River on the right hand side of the road in a little woodland outcrop, ready to offer Arthur his wares.

