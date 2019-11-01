Red Dead Redemption 2 Cheats: Every cheat code available to enhance your Western experience

If you want to mix things up in the wild west, or just make your experience a little easier, then having some Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats at your disposal will help you out. There's a long list of Red Dead Redemption 2 cheat codes available in the game, which can be used to spawn horses and vehicles, give yourself unlimited stamina and dead-eye, or drop enough virtual dollars into your wallet to buy whatever you want without having to think about how much you're spending.

Unlike giving yourself an advantage in other Rockstar games, such as using GTA 5 cheats, you can't enter a series of button presses to cheat in Red Dead Redemption 2 - instead, you'll need to type in certain phrases to get access to their associated abilities. However you want to modify your game, our Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats list provides details on every option you have available.

Where can you find Cheat Codes in Red Dead Redemption 2?

Most people will have probably come across a cheat code in Red Dead Redemption 2 without actually knowing it. Many are found at random, scrawled into ice or etched into a cabinet in a lonesome shack.

However, there is actually one guaranteed way of finding cheat codes: buying newspapers. Head to Valentine, Saint Denis and Blackwater and pick up the New Hanover Gazette, Saint Denis Times and Blackwater Ledger respectively from the newspaper seller in town. Certain newspapers will only be available after clearing particular flashpoints in the story, and a number of cheats are actually locked off depending on your progress, so to get the best experience, you probably want to finish the campaign first.

The newspapers don’t cost very much, and if you’ve already beaten the game then you should be loaded with cash, so quickly pick up every copy available. Once you’ve done that, simply open up your satchel, pick a newspaper, flip it over and zoom in to the bottom of the paper. If the paper has a cheat code, there will be a little tagline underneath one of the articles which contains a phrase. This phrase is what you have to type in to unlock the corresponding cheat code.

How do you enter Cheat Codes in Red Dead Redemption 2?

Activating cheat codes in Red Dead Redemption 2 is a fairly simple process. Hit pause to access the main menu, then navigate to the Settings tab, and if you look in the bottom right corner you’ll see ‘Cheats’. Tap Triangle/Y to navigate to that screen.

You’ll most likely be faced with a blank list if you’re yet to enter any cheats, but fear not! Tapping Triangle/Y once more will open up a text box for you to type in the phrases you’ve discovered during your travels. Once you’ve done that, you can either toggle or tap the cheat codes to activate them in your game.

Be warned, activating cheats will disable both saving and Trophies or Achievements, so tread with caution! We recommend entering all the codes you want, then manually saving your game to lock them in before experimenting with them.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Cheat Codes List

When entering these cheat codes, capitalisation isn't important - but punctuation is required as written for the codes to work. Most can be entered at any point, but a few require that you purchase the newspaper containing them first, and we've marked these in italics along with the point in the story the relevant paper becomes available from. There are 37 cheat codes in Red Dead Redemption 2, as follows:

“Abundance is the dullest desire” - Gives Arthur infinite ammunition

Purchase newspaper from Chapter 1 onwards

“A simple life, a beautiful death” - Gives Arthur a set of Basic Weapons

“Greed is American virtue” - Gives Arthur a set of Heavy Weapons

Purchase newspaper after completing "Advertising, the New American Art" in Chapter 3

“Death is silence” - Gives Arthur a set of Stealth Weapons

“History is written by fools” - Gives Arthur the Gunslinger side mission weapons

“You long for sight and see nothing” - Removes Fog of War from the map

Purchase newspaper after completing "Blood Feuds, Ancient and Modern" in Chapter 3

“Greed is now a virtue” - Gives Arthur $500

“Vanity. All is vanity” - Instantly unlocks all in-game outfits

“Eat of knowledge” - Teaches Arthur every crafting recipe

“Share” - Unlocks every camp upgrade

“Virtue unearned is not virtue” - Gives Arthur maximum Honor

Purchase newspaper after completing "Urban Pleasures" in Chapter 4

“You revel in your disgrace, I see” - Gives Arthur minimum Honor

“Balance. All is balance” - Gives Arthur neutral Honor

“Be greedy only for foresight” - Gives Arthur Infinite Dead-Eye

“The lucky be strong evermore” - Gives Arthur Infinite Stamina

Purchase newspaper after completing Chapter 5

“Guide me better” - Dead Eye Level 1

“Make me better” - Dead Eye Level 2

“I shall be better” - Dead Eye Level 3

“I still seek more” - Dead Eye Level 4

“I seek and I find” - Dead Eye Level 5

“Seek all the bounty of this place” - Permanently increases Arthur’s Health, Stamina and Dead-Eye meters

“You flourish before you die” - Fills Arthur’s Health, Stamina and Dead-Eye meters

“You seek more than the world offers” - Fills meters and fortifies Arthur’s cores

Purchase newspaper after completing "The King's Son" in Chapter 6

“My kingdom is a horse” - Increases Arthur’s Horse Bonding level

“Better than my dog” - Let’s Arthur call his horse from any range

“A fool on command” - Plies Arthur with alcohol, induces drunkenness

“Run! Run! Run!” - Spawns a race horse

“You are a beast built for war” - Spawns a War Horse

Purchase newspaper after completing the Epilogue

“You want more than you have” - Spawns a Superior Horse (Arabian)

“You want something new” - Spawns a random horse

“The best of the old ways” - Spawns a stagecoach

“Keep your dreams simple” - Spawns a wagon

“Keep your dreams light” - Spawns a horse-drawn buggy

“Would you be happier as a clown?” - Spawns a Circus Wagon

Purchase newspaper after completing the Epilogue

“You want punishment” - Gives Arthur a Wanted Level

“You want freedom” - Drops Arthur’s Wanted Level

“You want everyone to go away” - Removes Arthur’s notoriety/bounties





Congratulations, you've unlocked every Red Dead Redemption 2 cheat code!

