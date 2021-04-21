Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart screens show Clank's upgrade

Insomniac Games has offered a closer look at the heroes of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, with new profiles for its titular heroes.

To help everyone get to know its heroes a bit better, Insomniac Games has thrown out a little profile for the pint-sized protagonist of its upcoming PS5 exclusive Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. The Twitter post includes some new screenshots of Clank that show off his shiny new skin, as well as taking us through some of his likes and dislikes. It might read a bit like a post from an intergalactic Tinder profile, but it does actually show off some high-res shots of some enemies and assets from the game, including the Nefarious Troopers that you’ll be facing off against in the game.

This pint-sized hero is the voice of reason in the Ratchet & Clank duo. Through thick and thin, he’s always had Ratchet’s back. Literally. #RatchetPS5 pic.twitter.com/M6gYnK7WabApril 21, 2021 See more

Clank is looking spectacular, as we’d expect for his first outing on the PS5. The 4K textures and ray-traced lighting mean that his metallic shell absolutely gleams. We also get a closer look at the Dimensionator, the device that causes all of the reality-warping rifts that are a central mechanic of this adventure. Yep, that certainly looks like a sci-fi gadget that messes with the fabric of reality.

The Nefarious Troopers look fantastic too. They’re robots, but there seems to be a living component of them with some distinctly organic eyeballs on display, floating in a glass tank. Probably best to just shoot them with a ray gun and not think about it. Apparently, these things are Clank’s pet peeve, but from the look of the weapons on this thing, they’re probably worth upgrading from peeve to genuine threat.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is releasing exclusively for the PS5 on June 11. It looks like the classic mixture of third-person shooter and arcade platformer that fans of the series have come to expect, but it's also making the most of the power in the PS5 to bring in reality jumping shenanigans that let you seamlessly jump from one dimension to another in real time.