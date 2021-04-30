The cheapest Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart pre-order prices for every edition

Sony's own PS5 games can be seriously expensive, so finding the cheapest Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart pre-order prices is the plan today. We might see most retailers stick close to that suggested $70/£70 price for most of the pre-order phase, but our price comparison technology is constantly scanning the best retailers to find the lowest prices ahead of the June 11 release date.

This isn't a Ubisoft game, so there aren't loads of different editions to choose from when it comes to Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart pre-order prices. Actually, for the disc-based game, there is only one version. Head onto PSN though and you'll find the same standard version and a more expensive Digital Deluxe offering that we'll tell you more about below. First up though, here are the cheapest pre-orders for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart on PS5 for the physical copy.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart pre-order prices

Buying the physical edition is our preference as it's nice to have a PS5 game collection not at risk from disappearing years down the line when Sony decides to start messing around with older digital stores. Plus, if you're not big on replaying games, you'll be able to trade this in or sell it online. Indeed, Sony's first-party PS5 games are holding their value remarkably well so far this gen. While that's not always great for seeing discounts, it does mean you could get most of your money back when selling them on.

You might see a few stores mentioning free DLC in the title, but we understand this content comes with all Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart pre-orders. Essentially you'll unlock the Carbonox armor and Pixelizer gun (a familiar, but excellent weapon) much earlier in the game by pre-ordering.

Ratchet and Clank digital versions

If you're forgoing physical games for an all-digital future or, more to the point, if you have a PS5 Digital Edition, then you'll be looking to purchase Ratchet's latest adventure online. Until the game is released, we expect it will only be available directly on PSN. Codes might be sold at other stores after release, but this doesn't always happen.

This is where there are two versions. The standard game costs $69.99 / £69.99 and is available to pre-order straight from PSN on your console right now. It comes with the same pre-order bonuses of early access to the Carbonax armor and Pixelizer.

The Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition is a PSN-exclusive and is even more expensive at $79.99 / £79.99 and as the image above details, it comes with a bunch of extras. On the face of it though, we don't really think it's worth the extra money on what's already a very expensive pre-order.

20 Raritanium? That's the currency used to upgrade weapons, and 20 is a tiny amount. We saw Ratchet pick up at least four in the space of a few minutes during a recent gameplay demo. As for the armor, it's unclear if this is just cosmetic rather than offering any in-game buffs. And let's face it, whenever a special edition of a game has extra weapons or armor that isn't just cosmetic, it's usually dumped for something better after the opening hours. Plus, are you going to look at the digital artbook more than once? Not to mention that sort of thing used to be a free unlockable in Ratchet games.

Discounts on these digital versions won't be happening before the game is released, but that doesn't mean you can't save money on them. The best way is to pick up PSN wallet top-up codes at a discount. The likes of CDKeys and Eneba often have cheaper offers on digital PSN gift card codes (just double check your buying one for your region).

