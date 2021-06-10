Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart raritanium – what is it and how to get more of it

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart raritanium is something you'll be finding a lot of during your adventures with Ratchet, Rivit and co, but how exactly does it work and how do you get more of it? It's a persistent mechanic throughout the series and Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart is no different, though if you're new to the games, it may leave you a bit bewildered. Here's everything you need to know about Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart raritanium.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart raritanium explained

(Image credit: Sony)

From the moment you start the game in Megalopolis, you can find raritanium. It's the shiny blue crystal sticking out of some crates you find. Like normal crates with bolts, health, or ammo in, you can smash it with your wrench or hammer to pick up. As the name implies though, it is slightly rarer than usual crates, so if you spot any you definitely want to go out of your way to pick it up. If you've been near some raritanium, it'll appear on your map as a small shard icon too.

What does raritanium do? It upgrades your weapons! whenever you speak to Ms. Zurkon, switch to the upgrades tab to spend raritanium on stat boosts and new abilities for your weapons. If you see the yellow icons, purchase all the surrounding tiles to obtain the bonus in the middle. Note that you won't find enough raritanium through the course of the story to fully upgrade all your guns though, you'll need to tackle Challenge Mode afterwards (and likely a third playthrough!) to get all weapons to level 10.

While it's always worth exploring off the beaten path in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, don't fret about missing any raritanium. On Ardolis, you'll find the Map-o-Matic, which reveals the location of all the collectibles you haven't found yet. So backtrack a little after getting it and mop up any raritanium you're yet to find. Good luck!