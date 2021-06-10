Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart best armor - where to find all armor in the game

Answering the Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart best armor question is actually much easier than you'd imagine, simply because once you've collected a piece of armor, you get the benefits even if you're not wearing it. That's right, in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, you can solely base your armor choices on what you think looks best, no more functionality over aesthetics. And you can even change the color of every single set! Here's everything you need to know about the Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart best armor and where to find them all.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart best armor

(Image credit: Sony)

Each Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart armor set has a passive bonus. Finding the first piece of the armor gives you 5% of that bonus, the second offers 10%, then having the full set of helmet, chest and boots boosts it to 20%. With that in mind, the Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart best armor set by far is the Lombax Praetorian gear, which boosts how much Raritanium you get. And, as Raritanium is likely to be the material you'll be in need of the most to upgrade your guns, it's a great set to have.

Here are all of the best Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart armor sets and the bonuses they offer – keep reading for the locations of each piece.

Galactic Ranger: Melee damage increased.

Melee damage increased. Robot Pirate: Damage from Pirates reduced.

Damage from Pirates reduced. Robot Disguise: Damage from Nefarious enemies reduced.

Damage from Nefarious enemies reduced. Carbonox Advanced: Increase in Bolts gained.

Increase in Bolts gained. Lombax Praetorian: Increase in Raritanium gained.

Increase in Raritanium gained. Q-Force: Damage from Goons-4-Less reduced.

Damage from Goons-4-Less reduced. Captain Starshield: Increase in XP gained.

Increase in XP gained. Wasteland Gear: Damage from indigenous creatures reduced.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart armor locations

(Image credit: Sony)

Here are all the locations for all 24 armor pieces you can acquire in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart.