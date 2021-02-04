How to disable voice chat on PS5 and leave all that talking behind

Knowing how to mute PS5 voice chat and leave all the talking behind is vital if you don't want to listen to others while you play. It's one of Destruction AllStars biggest issues at the moment - by default, everyone's mic in Destruction AllStars is enabled, and since the DualSense controller on the PS5 has a built-in mic, that means there are nearly always 16 people chewing, playing music, with barking dogs in the background... you get the picture. It's easy to mute a PS5 controller mic but not everyone does, so if you're tired of all the chatter here's how to mute PS5 voice chat and stop everyone talking.

Whenever this happens, whether it's in Destruction AllStars or one of the many other online multiplayer PS5 games, you're going to be scrambling to mute the full lobby so you can game in peace. The question is, how do you do that? This guide has all the details on how to mute players on PS5, along with turning off voice chat completely so you can play Destruction AllStars – and other online games – without interruptions.

PS4 controller on PS5 | Transfer PS4 games to PS5 | PS5 error codes | PS5 standby mode | Play PS4 games on PS5 | Turn off PS5 adaptive triggers haptic feedback | How to turn off PS5 | Transfer games to PS5 hard drive | Why isn't my PS5 controller charging? | Download PS4 saves on PS5

How to disable voice chat on PS5 in games like Destruction AllStars

(Image credit: Sony)

If you simply want to mute everyone in your in-game lobby of Destruction AllStars, Call of Duty, Rocket League, or any other online multiplayer game on PS5, you need to do the following:

Press the PS button on your controller Press up on the d-pad to go to the first activity card Press square to mute everyone

It genuinely is that simple. Unfortunately, you need to do it every time you enter a new lobby. It's only a few button presses though and thanks to the PS5's much faster UI compared to the PS4, it doesn't take long to do at all.

How to turn off the controller speaker on PS5

(Image credit: Sony)

Alternatively, if you want to fix the solution and never have to worry about it again, you can follow this method. The downside is that this disables the speaker on your controller entirely, so you won't be able to enter party chat with friends, which means it's only viable if you use another platform like Discord to communicate, or you only ever play solo. It also means other games that utilise the DualSense speaker for things other than voice chat won't provide that effect.

Press the PS button on your controller Scroll to the right until you find the Sound option Press cross and bring the slider for the controller speaker all the way to the left

As long as you mute your own mic then you won't be broadcasting either, eliminating all voice chat. Just make sure you turn the volume back up if you enter a party with friends.