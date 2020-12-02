PS5 tops the console charts in the UK during November

The PS5 was the UK's best-selling console in November.



The latest figures come courtesy of GamesIndustry.biz, who reported that the PS5 was the most successful console in November. On top of that almost 900,000 consoles, including the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, were sold in the UK according to the last GfK market data. Christopher Dring reported that the PS5 overtook the Nintendo Switch, which had to settle for second place for just the third time in two years.

Dring writes: "In terms of home consoles (not handhelds), it is the eighth biggest month for console sales and the second biggest month for console revenue, behind December 2013, which was when PS4 and Xbox One recieved big new shipments."

The report also included the best selling new games of the month, with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War taking first place, however it sold significantly less physical copies than any previous Activision game in the series, with most sales coming from digital downloads.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales was the other big game of the month for PS4 and PS5, selling more copies on next-gen. We reported last month (via GamesIndustry.biz) that Spider-Man: Miles Morales was the best-selling physical PS5 game during the first week of launch, but was overtaken in the second week by Black Ops Cold War. As of right now, Spider-Man sits comfortably at number 4, with spot 3 going to FIFA 21, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla earning second place in the best-selling games list of November.

Additionally, the PS5 DualSense controller was the best-selling accessory of the month, along with the Pulse 3D Headset for PS4 and PS5.

