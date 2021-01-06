PS5 stock may be coming back soon - here's where to look

PS5 stock looks like it might be coming back to the UK this January. Besides the likes of Smyths confirming on their website that they'll be receiving extra consoles this month, we've seen numerous reports from accounts monitoring stock claiming that new units will be arriving with most major retailers from January 7th.

This would certainly make sense. Laptops Direct had PS5 stock to offer yesterday, for example. Even though it was in an overpriced monitor bundle, the fact that it existed at all gives us hope of more deals to come. Lucky shoppers have been able to buy Xbox Series X at Very this week, after all (and the DualSense is back at Amazon UK), so the gravy train of new systems is clearly back up and running now that we're in the first working week of 2021.

Although we'd normally be hesitant to report on unofficial accounts monitoring PS5 stock, it's also worth noting that many of them are insisting on the Jan 7th restock. Because it's been so difficult to buy PS5 in general, we'll take any help we can get.

Namely, Twitter account Ps5Instant claims that a third wave of machines is on the way between January 7th and January 12th at "most retailers". Seeing as it uses bots that hunt down new deals, it's worth keeping an eye on your favorite site and hitting that refresh button from Thursday at the very least.

ℹ So looks like its pretty much confirmed that most retailers are expecting 3rd shipment of stock by Jan 7th... however unsure how ports situation will affect this. But delay cant be more than a few days at best #PS5 #PS5UK #ps5stockuk #ps5ukstock #ps5restockDecember 27, 2020

Failing all else, we've got a few quick links to PS5 store pages below. Keep checking in with them every now and then, as you might get lucky - unfortunately for us, retailers don't always announce when they have new units on offer.

It's also worth bookmarking our page of PS5 deals and bundles; it's updated regularly with the latest offers.

We've got our fingers crossed for you!

Want some gear to go with your new console? Don't forget to check out the best PS5 headsets or the best PS5 accessories. We've also rounded up a guide on the best TV for PS5.