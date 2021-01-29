PS5 Stock and Xbox Series X stock has been flashing in and out recently - here's where

The miserable story of PS5 stock and Xbox Series X stock has been marginally better this month than last. Maybe. The coming and going of consoles has still resembled a tap being turned off and on again every now and then; there's no ceremony, no announcement, no warning, and certainly no idea as to when the deals will end. This is getting very tiring now, let's be honest.

PS5 stock and Xbox Series X stock availability is a good sign - even if it's coming at a snail's pace, then going in the blink of an eye. It sort of indicates that the tap is being turned on with a little more frequency than the previous week, and that it could be on longer next week. Hopefully we'll start to see all of the 'next-gen' console stock levels rise gradually as a result. Even if AMD's recent thoughts on stock shortages being the state of affairs for the next few months does temper our positivity somewhat...

Anyway, it does remain that, for Reasons, the PS5 is the hardest to get hold of out of the two console families. But we've still seen that in stock this past week or so: the system made short-lived appearances at Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon US last week; and in the UK there were reports of stock at Argos, at Very, and even at Amazon UK fleetingly. Naturally, the stock went ridiculously quick and it all feels rather familiar.

On the Xbox side of things, Series X and S stock has been pretty consistently landing on shelves this month as a whole: in the UK Very had both Series X and Series S stock, while Game also had one of their famous queues to get in, and the Microsoft UK storefront had very solid Series S stock for almost a whole morning. While in the US, Dell had some, Antonline had some, Best Buy had some, and GameStop had some bundles coming and going too. While the Series S does hold stock far better, we are always hopeful when this pops up as, usually, one comes with the other...

Despite the overall situation still being what it is, these are at least positives in terms of The Thing We Want being available. With that in mind, we've gathered some quick stock links for you to keep an eye on below. Although any stock is snapped up by lucky genuine people or b*stard bots very quickly, these links have treated some of us, and some of our readers, well, so they are worth re-bookmarking, and camping on. Considering how tricky it's been to buy PS5 or buy Xbox Series X consoles thus far, we'll take any chances, opportunities, or downright mad hopes that we can get.

These genuinely seem to be the best bet for shoppers who aren't robots: stick with them, and keep trying for as long and as often as you can to have the best chance to buy Xbox Series X or buy PS5 in the early weeks and months of 2021.

It's also worth bookmarking our pages for PS5 deals and Xbox Series X deals, as these will be updated as we get more concrete stock updates. Bon chance!

