PS5 restocks update: these are the stores we're camping on today

We hope you're up nice and early as there's a strong possibility of multiple retailers getting a PS5 restock in today in both the UK and the US. Last week taught us that 8-10am is a favorite for many UK retailers, so these are the stores you'll want to check first thing. Timings in the US are much more spread apart with 7am ET often rewarding early shoppers, then there's a mid-afternoon drop. Evening resupplies are rarer, but not unheard of.

Top of the rumored list in the UK is Amazon and Very. Get yourself signed in beforehand, so you're not left frantically entering shipping and billing details while someone else snipes your brand new PS5 while you're waiting for multiple screens to load. Very often has a few bundles, so do check them out if the solo console deals seem to have been snapped up. Ebuyer went yesterday briefly with a pricey mega bundle, but keep an eye on it again too. AO is another outside bet, but it posted around 10:30am last week.

Check for UK PS5 restocks here:

The PS5 restock situation in the US is even more unpredictable with different retailers favoring different times of day. Target went live around 7am yesterday, and while we'd be surprised to see it get PS5 stock two days in a row, it's certainly worth considering. Amazon is long overdue and should pop at some point this week. Otherwise, expect Walmart and Best Buy to drop anytime after 2pm ET - we've not seen these stores drop any earlier for quite some time and the old Wednesday/Thursday combo is long gone, so Tuesday could very well be your lucky day. We'll keep you updated as and when fresh information comes to light.

Check for US PS5 restocks here:

Our PS5 stock guide is updated on a regular basis too if you'd like to see what patterns to look out for, not to mention a deeper dive on what stores are most likely to come up with the PS5 restock goods.

Once your PS5 is on its merry way, be sure to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5 if you want the top audio-visual experience to go alongside your new pride and joy. And if you find yourself running out of storage capacity further down the line, then our PS5 SSD or best PS5 external hard drives guides will be of use.