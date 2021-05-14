PS5 restock - when is it expected at Amazon, Walmart, and more?

Hoping for a PS5 restock? It's a waiting game right now, and the suspense is ridiculous; Amazon could go at any time this weekend, while AntOnline just had a drop for Xbox so we've got our fingers crossed that it'll follow up with deals on the PlayStation 5 shortly. There's no guarantee it'll happen, of course, but it's worth watching out for nonetheless. If there's one thing we've learned after tracking stock for months, it's that you should always be ready for a surprise.

Unfortunately, we don't anticipate the likes of Best Buy getting another PS5 restock ahead of next week (there's the vaguest hope thanks to the store traditionally offering stock on a Friday, but we wouldn't count on it). Much like GameStop, that one's already had its share of deals this week so we doubt it'll double-dip with more. Meanwhile, Target and Walmart haven't had a drop but almost always stick to Wednesdays and Thursdays. That means a restock next week is more likely.

With that in mind, our best hope for a PS5 restock before Monday is Amazon. The retailer has been known to drop over the weekend in the past, and there doesn't seem to be any rhyme or reason for the timing of its deals. All we can do is keep an eye on them, hoping to get lucky.

No matter what happens, be sure to sign in to your chosen retailer early and have your payment details good to go. That'll help you avoid any hold-ups. If you know a drop is coming, refresh the page now and then as well - if you arrive early, it won't update itself even if stock does appear. Be sure to aim for bundles as well. They usually sell out slower than consoles by themselves.

Finally, don't worry if you can't get a PS5 restock this week. There will be plenty of other opportunities this month, so be aware of Twitter trends and PS5 restock trackers while you wait. They're perfect if you want an early-warning system when it comes to PS5 stock.

