PS5 restock is coming today - here is when

A PS5 restock seems set to drop today, so ready your wallet: it's go time. To be precise, a few well-respected stock trackers with a good track record are confident that the standard PS5 console will appear at Target this morning, Wednesday, April 28, from 6am EST / 4am PST (no word on the PS5 Digital Edition yet, but it'd be a good idea to watch out for that at Target as well). Yes, it's brutally early. But if you get a PS5 out of it? Worthwhile.

As things stand, Target is the only store we've heard is getting a PS5 restock today, but that doesn't mean it'll stay that way. There's a chance that Amazon could drop at any time, for instance. That also goes for Amazon UK (which would probably drop from around 7am GMT).

If you miss the PS5 restock today, don't panic. Walmart should have a drop on Thursday, and Best Buy could get consoles in on Friday. Basically, keep an eye out and be ready to pounce. We'd also recommend checking in at the stores we've linked to below for a better chance - you never know when you might get lucky. Remember to keep an eye on Twitter trends as well. They're a great early warning system when it comes to PS5 stock.

PS5 restock deals

Target PS5 restock | Possibly Wednesday, April 28 (from 6am EST) or Thursday, April 29

It's looking like there's going to be a Target drop this Wednesday from the early time of 6am EST, so watch out if you're on the hunt for a PS5 restock (and let's be honest, who isn't?).

Amazon PS5 restock | Could appear at any time

Until recently, there hadn't heard a peep out of Amazon when it came to a PS5 restock. Then, without warning, we got a rush of console deals at 3am EST on a Saturday. That means more stock could drop at any time, so keep checking in to see if you strike PS5 gold.

Walmart PS5 restock | Possibly Thursday, April 29 (from 3pm EST)

Walmart is pretty consistent in terms of its PS5 restock dates, fortunately for us - it normally offers up consoles on a Thursday, mid-afternoon. Be sure to head over to the site from 3pm EST.View Deal

Best Buy PS5 restock | Possibly Friday, April 30 (12pm - 3pm EST)

If a Best Buy drop is happening this week, you can expect it on Friday between 12pm and 3pm EST. It hasn't happened for a while, but we're hoping the chain should get back on it soon.

