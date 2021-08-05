PS5 restock: what's the Thursday and end-of-week outlook?

Thursday PS5 restock potential has become a bit blurred in recent weeks. Mid-week possibilities still have the chance, and previous form of, dropping stock, and we all start to factor in Friday's potential for usual stock-droppers too.

As a result, there are a bunch of retailers to keep a close eye on; just to be safe.

With the big caveat of: 'an exact science, this is not' applying, we'd say sticking close to the console pages at Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and GameStop are solid bets today (the latter having some this week, on Tuesday, for its members) so there might be some fallout from that wave. All have reliable (well, relatively, given the confidence) track record of dropping stock in the latter half of the week, but we also recommend camping on Amazon as well.

Basically, this is never a bad idea as it has been dropping stock increasingly randomly. Thus, having that webpage open is as good a bet as any, in the hope that you might stumble across some PS5 stock.

(Image credit: Sony)

No matter where you end up hunting for PS5 restock deals, a top bit of advice we always remind folks of is don't pay over the odds. It may be tempting to give in and go for an inflated price of a new console via resellers, but this just feeds the cycle even more. It not only hurts your wallet, but those of folks to come, too, keeping those scalpers in business, so to speak.

As a reminder, the standard PS5 should cost $499.99 in the USA and £449.99 in the UK, while the Digital Edition sits at $399.99 in the USA or £349.99 in the UK. If you're not getting a bundle with games or the best PS5 accessories, there isn't any reason to pay more.

PS5 ($499.99) | Check at Amazon PS5 ($499.99) | Check at Amazon

Want the full PS5 experience? This is it. Yes, it's more expensive than the Digital Edition and will provide the same new-gen gaming experience. But there's a crucial difference that makes it a must-have: a 4K disc drive. That lets you use your physical PS5/PS4 game discs along with DVDs or Blu-rays. Physical discs often wind up being cheaper in the long run than digital titles, so it's much better value.

View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99) | Check at Amazon PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99) | Check at Amazon

If you want to save some cash on your search for a PS5 restock, this version is worth considering. Although we'd always recommend the normal PS5 instead, a Digital Edition is less expensive thanks to it not having a disc drive. You're still getting the same new-gen experience, too, but you'll have to buy all your games and entertainment digitally.

View Deal

Check for PS5 restock deals today

Want the best possible chance of securing a PS5 restock? We've listed some retailers to watch out for below. They offer deals the most consistently so are worth checking in on every now and then.

If you manage to secure the console, don't forget to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5. Equally, our PS5 SSD or best PS5 external hard drives guides may be of use if you're looking for bonus storage.