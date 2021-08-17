PS5 restock: Sony Direct and GameStop drop confirmed today

Today looks like it'll be a busy one for PS5 restock deals; alongside a potential GameStop drop this morning, Sony Direct is holding a stock event for those on its waiting list. Unlike other PS5 drops held in this fashion, which are open to the public, today's Sony deals are for account-holders only; you'll need to be logged in at 12pm ET/ 3pm PT in order to have a shot at picking the system up today.

As a second chance at scoring a system today, it's been heavily rumored that some GameStop PS5 restock deals are going live from around 11am ET / 8am PT (given the track record recently). However, it should be noted that PS5 restocks at GameStop are only confirmed up to 90 minutes before a drop is green lit, meaning that you'll need to be vigilant to secure yours in time.

Although we can't say for certain that it'll happen, this tip-off is coming from our friends at TechRadar so is well worth paying attention to.

Even if it doesn't pan out, Sony's drop seems certain at the very least. We can't guarantee that everyone signed in, ready and waiting, will be sent an invitation to buy PS5 stock due to limited units and high demand, but a small chance is better than nothing when it comes to PS5 restock deals.

The process is straightforward enough; once you're signed up, you will receive a notification with a brief window to order the console.

We recommend having your billing information and desired address punched in and ready to go long before the drop goes live, though. This will negate the time spent scrolling through menus in those ever-precious seconds to secure the system itself.

In the past, Sony Direct PS5 restocks have been open to the public a few hours after they've been released to members, but that's not always promised every time. If you don't get a notification today, be sure to check back and try your luck again shortly afterwards.

Elsewhere, Amazon is generally always going to be your best bet due to the size of the retailer and the amount of ground covered. As for other potential PS5 deals, check in with the details below:

PS5 Sony Direct restock - 12pm ET / 3pm PT today

PlayStation 5 | $499.99 at Sony Direct

It's one of the most wanted tech items in recent memory for a reason; the console's power output and 4K visuals (especially through the UHD drive) make it a force to be reckoned with for sheer performance. What's more, it's got some of the biggest and best exclusive games in the industry, with even more to come soon.

PlayStation 5 (Digital Edition) | $399.99 at Sony Direct

It's the same system, just lacking that Ultra HD (4K) Blu-ray drive, meaning that you're only going to be able to download your games from the PlayStation Store or by using a service like PlayStation Now. The trade-off, however, is in saving a decent chunk of change that you can put towards a game or two to get you started.

