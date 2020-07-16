PS5 DualSense controller hands-on demo coming Friday, July 17

The Game Awards producer Geoff Keighley has revealed our first official hands-on look at the PS5 DualSense controller, and a full demo is coming tomorrow, July 17. The event is part of Summer Game Fest, an ongoing sequence of streams partly filling the void left by E3's absence this year.

Keighley took to Twitter to share the following teaser, which is the first video we've seen of the DualSense in the wild.

This is the #PlayStation5 DualSense Controller. Tomorrow at Noon ET / 9 am PT, it's time to go hands on. Can't wait to tell you about my experience. https://t.co/Hp7WuLrjXk #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/hvxTouNrc1July 16, 2020

Friday's hands-on DualSense preview will also be the first time we hear about the PS5 controller from an independent source. I'm interested to hear what Keighley has to say about little details like hand feel, the clickiness of the buttons, the weight, and how the triggers work. You can head to YouTube now to set a reminder for the stream, which kicks off Friday at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST.

Just a couple of days ago, we may have gotten our first actual look at the PS5 DualSense in the wild, but not in any official capacity. On Wednesday, we reported on a supposedly leaked image of the PS5 controller in someone's hands, and it looks incredibly convincing.

The next event in the Summer Game Fest is a Developer Showcase taking place on July 20, and that's said to be bringing news on "independent and larger scale studio projects." Following that is the big Xbox Games Showcase on July 23, where we'll finally see the Halo Infinite campaign revealed.

Here's all the PS5 accessories Sony have confirmed for the next-gen console.