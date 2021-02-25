PS5 and Xbox Series X component shortage will be investigated by the US government

PS5 and Xbox Series X stock problems due to the COVID-19 pandemic are being investigated by the Biden administration, reports Reuters .

President Joe Biden pledged a 100-day review of supply chains as well as $37 billion yesterday (February 24) to fund legislation that will accelerate manufacturing for chips used in the PS5 and Xbox Series X . The shortage of semiconductors has also affected production amongst US automakers, pharmaceutical companies, and other major manufacturers. The scarcity, which extends worldwide, has been "exacerbated by the pandemic" and was the main topic of a conversation between Biden and lawmakers yesterday. "I’m directing senior officials in my administration to work with industrial leaders to identify solutions to the semiconductor shortfall,” Biden announced. “Congress has authorized a bill but they need $37 billion to make sure that we have this capacity...I’ll push for that as well."

Hopefully the improved supply of semiconductor chips will increase the production of PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S , as well as high-end graphic cards for PCs. US semiconductor firms are responsible for nearly half of all chip sales worldwide, but only 12% of those chips are made in the US, according to GamesIndustryBiz .

