The cheapest PlayStation Plus prices and deals on 12-month subscriptions

Those looking for PlayStation Plus subscription deals would be wise to make use of the Black Friday gaming deals currently slashing prices on vouchers to Sony's membership services across the internet. Given that you can 'bank' vouchers to stack up as many months of PlayStation Plus as you like, it's a great chance to grab multiple while they're cheap, saving you potentially hundreds of dosh in the process.

Better yet, the PlayStation Plus subscription deals are now your ticket to the PS Plus Collection on PS5, which includes a number of titles free to download and play as part of the service on the next-generation console. With that in mind, grab these offers while you still can, and enter the wonderful world of PlayStation Plus this Black Friday.

PlayStation Plus subscription deals are an essential purchase for any PS5 or PS4 gamer. Not only do you need a PS Plus membership to play most games online, but you also get a couple of free games each month. The deal gets even better on PS5 as you get access straight away to the PlayStation Plus Collection with 20 of the very best PS4 games to play on your PS5 from day one.

The PS Plus price is a bit of a bargain from the start, but stick with us and we'll help you get one for even less. We've compared prices from the best PlayStation Plus deals at a wide range of stores to bring you the best offers. Already got a PS Plus subscription? No problem, any codes you use will stack the new membership on top of your old one.

It's important to note that despite PlayStation Plus 12-month memberships officially costing $60/£50 if bought directly from PSN on your console (the occasional seasonal sale aside), we're used to seeing prices much lower in our hard-working retailer comparison charts as shown below.

We'd go for the 12-month PS Plus subscription by the way as the prices always offer better value on a cost per month basis than the prices we see on the 3-month deals. We've got comparison charts below for both though if you want to double-check or only want something short-term.

The best PlayStation Plus membership prices today

PS Plus deals - 12 months

The most cost-efficient way to buy a new PS Plus membership is to get a 12-month subscription. It's cheaper than buying several 3-month codes, and you don't have to worry about it running out for a whole year. Retailers discount 12-month codes more often, so you can get the biggest savings on the normal prices too. Once you've bought a 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription all you need to do is get the code - either on the card you receive, or the email from the retailer - and enter it in the 'Redeem Codes' section found via the menu in the PlayStation Store on your console or on the website. Once you've added the 12 digit code, the PlayStation Plus membership will be automatically applied to your account.

PS Plus deals - 3 months

So you're wary of a full subscription and just want to try Sony's online service for a few months? That's cool. Just grab a 3-month PS Plus subscription and you can decide whether or not to top-up later. Don't forget that if you go for a 3-month and decide that you want the full 12-month sub straight away, you can buy one and it'll automatically add to your 3 months.