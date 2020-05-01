The cheapest PlayStation Plus membership prices on 12-month subscription deals

PlayStation Plus membership subscription deals are an essential purchase for any PS4 gamer. And if you stick with us, it doesn't cost as much as you think. We're here to help you get a better deal, from the best retailers whether you're picking one up for the first time or just wanting to extend a current sub early with a red hot offer.

It's important to note that despite PlayStation Plus 12-month memberships officially costing $60/£50 if bought direct from PSN on your PS4 (the occasional seasonal sale aside), we're used to seeing prices much lower in our hard-working retailer comparison charts as shown below.

We'd go for the 12-month PS Plus subscription by the way as the prices always offer better value on a cost per month basis than the prices we see on the 3-month deals. We've got comparison charts below for both though if you want to double-check or only want something short term.

However, it could be well argued that no matter which length of subscription you go for, the best PS Plus deals are always great value for money because of what they grant you access to: online, gaming access (including free-to-play titles like Fortnite or Apex Legends, exclusive discounts, not to mention the famous selection of PS Plus free games each month.

Already got a membership? No problem, any others you buy after will just stack straight on top and add to what you have already.

The best PlayStation Plus membership prices today

PS Plus deals - 12 months

The most cost-efficient way to buy a new PS Plus membership is to get a 12-month subscription. It's cheaper than buying several 3-month codes, and you don't have to worry about it running out for a whole year. Retailers discount 12-month codes more often, so you can get the biggest savings on the normal prices too. Once you've bought a 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription all you need to do is get the code - either on the card you receive, or the email from the retailer - and enter it in the 'Redeem Codes' section found via the menu in the PlayStation Store on your console or on the website. Once you've added the 12 digit code, the PlayStation Plus membership will be automatically applied to your account.

PS Plus deals - 3 months

So you're wary of a full subscription and just want to try Sony's online service for a few months? That's cool. Just grab a 3-month PS Plus subscription and you can decide whether or not to top-up later. Don't forget that if you go for a 3-month and decide that you want the full 12-month sub straight away, you can buy one and it'll automatically add to your 3 months.