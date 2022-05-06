Prime Day gaming laptop deals 2022 - what to expect this year

Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals are coming up, so if you've wanted to replace your old rig or take a step into the world of portable PC gaming for less then the upcoming sale should have you covered. While Amazon may not be the first retailer that comes to mind when we think about gaming laptop deals in all cases, we're anticipating some competitive offers from the world's largest online retailer over the two-day event.

From what we've observed in the past, the Prime Day gaming laptop deals appear to cater more towards the mid-range and higher-end machines over budget options. If the past year has taught us anything, it's that the premium models are usually the laptops enjoying the heartiest discounts from the world's largest online retailer. That isn't to say that budget builds are entirely ignored, as there is still representation for rigs on the opposite end of the power spectrum, however, the deepest discounts appear to be reserved for the powerhouses - at least from what we've seen.

We do not currently know Prime Day's specific date, however, we now understand that it will be taking place in July once again, after a two-year detour in October and July respectively. With that said, whether you're in the market for the best gaming laptop or something a little more modest, we're going to see strong savings either way at the world's largest online retailer sooner rather than later. Should you be interested in more hardware sales, we're also keeping a watchful eye on the Prime Day laptop deals and Prime Day PC deals, too.

When will Prime Day gaming laptop deals start? No official date has been set by the world's largest online retailer just yet beyond a vague July time-frame, as Amazon usually keeps things under wraps and rather short notice. Generally, though, we're expecting Prime Day to take place in the middle of the month, as this is typically when the sales event has kicked off in prior years. As Prime Day always occurs at the start of the week, we wouldn't be surprised to see things begin on the 11th or 18th.

Do I need a Prime Membership to access Prime Day gaming laptop deals? In order to make the most of the Prime Day gaming laptop deals, you'll need to have an Amazon Prime membership. Fortunately, there's a free trial available in both the US and UK for you to give the service a try risk-free ahead of the event. Through it, you'll have access to not only next-day delivery but also the company's coveted video service. What's important to state, though, is that many other retailers will be vying for some attention of their own, as we generally see storefronts such as Dell, Walmart, and Best Buy (US) as well as Currys, Laptops Direct, Box and Argos (UK) getting in on the gaming laptop deals action.

Try out a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial

A trial will not get you through Prime Day at this time, however, you can get yourself 30 days of the service to see if it's right for you. This grants you access to next-day delivery and Prime Video, as well as more benefits for just $14.99 / £7.99 a month.



What will Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals look like in 2022? We're expecting the Prime Day gaming laptop deals this year to offer up more savings on Ampere-based hardware than we saw last year. The RTX 30 series is nearing its second year on the market, with machines running the latest generation of Nvidia video cards sure to be cheaper than what was on offer previously. In stark contrast, it's unlikely that many RTX 20-series units will be up for sale, as Turing is close to four years old now. With the introduction of RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti laptops earlier in the year, it's possible that we will see high-end rigs discounted. Equally, we're anticipating that RTX 3050 and RTX 3060 gaming laptops could experience some of their deepest savings since the winter sales events, too. The one thing we noticed over the previous Prime Day was that gaming laptops were flying off the virtual shelves, as the more competitive offers were being claimed quickly. This wasn't just the case for Amazon itself, especially factoring in Lightning Deals, but also with Dell, who had aggressive rates on its line of gaming laptops, too, with limited availability.

What happened during last year's Prime Day gaming laptop deals? Last year's Prime Day gaming laptop deals were largely defined by extensive offers on mid-range machines starting from around the $1,000+ mark. Amazon itself had some competitive offers on the likes of the Razer Blade, as well as Asus Zephyrus models. However, retailers such as Best Buy and Newegg held just as competitive offers, if not more so, on a wide range of both budget and enthusiast-level machines, too.

Do gaming laptops go on sale for Prime Day? While Amazon has its fair share of gaming laptop deals available over the Prime Day period, as touched upon above, it's the competition from retailers such as Newegg, Best Buy, and, Dell, and Walmart which can prove all the more fierce. It's always worth checking in at multiple retailers over the 48 hour sales period. We recommend watching Dell's gaming laptop deals as soon as Amazon makes the announcements, as this retailer usually has very aggressively priced timed discounts, which are usually claimed in a matter of minutes.

Last year's Amazon Prime gaming laptop deals

Dell G15 | $1,429 $1,126.99 at Dell

Save $302 - The Dell G15 is one of the brand's most popular computers, with this $302 discount having taken the model down to incredibly aggressive territory considering the specs on display. Features: Intel Core i7-10870H, RTX 3060, 8GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, 15.6-inch 120Hz screen.



Razer Blade 15 | $1,499 $1,259 at Amazon

Save $240 - Arguably one of the more exciting gaming laptop deals from last year, Amazon was offering up the Razer Blade 15 at a rate only bettered once. This configuration sold quickly if our memory serves, too. Features: Intel Core i7-10750H, GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch 120Hz Full HD screen.



Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 | $1,550 $1,249.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Despite running a Turing video card instead of an Ampere GPU, this M15 configuration was aggressively priced considering the 4K display, which is something still rarely found on machines in the $1,250 range. Features: Intel Core i7-10750H, RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 15.6-inch 2160p screen.



Asus TUF Dash F15 | $2,000 $1,499 at Newegg

Save $500 - This Asus TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop deal was one of the deeper discounts available in the 48-hour period. Armed with a then-current 11th gen Intel i7 and 40GB RAM, there was little more you could ask for at the $1,500 price range. Features: Intel Core i7-11370H, RTX 3060, 40GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen.



Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 | $2,199 $1,719 at Amazon

Save $481 - This Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 gaming laptop deal was one of the larger offers available from Amazon on the day. Despite running slightly older hardware, this rig was a stellar offer for high-end gaming. Features: Intel Core i7-10875H, RTX 2070 Super, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 15.6-inch 240Hz IPS Full HD screen.



We're also bringing you all we know on Prime Day TV deals as well as the Prime Day PS5 deals and Prime Day Xbox deals, too.

Also, what gaming setup would be complete without the best gaming keyboard, best gaming mouse, and best gaming desk for your next laptop?