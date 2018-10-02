Pre-order Dark Souls Remastered for Switch for 25% off while you can

Dark Souls Remastered for Nintendo Switch is one of our most-anticipated upcoming Nintendo Switch games , and judging by how popular and influential the series has been in the games industry, we're guessing that's the case for many of you as well. If so, good news: you can pre-order Dark Souls Remastered for Switch for $29.49 on Walmart.com .

It's not clear if this is a deliberate sale or a pricing error, but personally, I'd lean toward the latter. After all, there aren't many times a retailer will let you pre-order a game for 25% off the full price. Heck, there aren't many times a retailer will let you get a game for 25% off, period. Not until some Black Friday 2018 gaming deals start to roll around, anyway.

In short: if you want this price, jump on it now.

It's also worth noting that the delivery date on Walmart's website is January 3, 2019, while the game's release date is currently set for October 19, 2018. I'm guessing this is also an error, so if October 19 comes and goes without a confirmation of your order being shipped, you can simply cancel - or wait and treat yourself to a belated Christmas present!

Oh, and good luck out there - you're going to need it.