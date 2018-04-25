Poll: Who will die in Avengers: Infinity War?

Let's not beat around the bush. We all know that someone is dying in Avengers: Infinity War. Maybe even more than one someone. Thanos is the Big Bad (capital Bs warranted) and there's no way the Avengers and co are taking him down without losing some teammates. Question is, who won't live to see Marvel Phase Four?

There are plenty of candidates up for grabs by the icy claws of death, with one of the longest cast lists in the history of cinema attached to Avengers 3, but some are more likely than others. So who do you think will die? With Infinity War out in a matter of days, vote in our poll below to let us know who you think is going to bite the dust. Right now it's not looking good for Cap who's dominating the votes... could that have something to do with Chris Evans revealing that his Marvel contract is up after Avengers 4?

We haven't included everyone who's in Infinity War, because that's almost impossible, but you'll find all your favourite (*sob*) MCU characters in the list below, as well as Thanos himself (the good guys might win, right? RIGHT?!). You can vote for more than one character if you think that's likely, but there's also an easy-to-click 'EVERYONE' option at the bottom just in case you think our theory that everyone will die will come true. Then again, maybe everyone will walk out just fine... Yeah...

