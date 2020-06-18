Pokemon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor: Diglett locations and rewards

One of the first things you'll stumble upon in the new DLC is the man looking for all of his Isle of Armor Diglett locations, because the fool has somehow lost 150 Alolan Diglett. Seriously, how do you lose one-hundred-and-fifty Pokemon?! To break it down, this is simply a hunt for collectibles — something Pokemon Sword and Shield didn't have in the main game — but it adds something interesting to break up the monotony of battling Wild Area Pokemon. So without further ado, here are all of the Isle of Armor Diglett locations, along with the Diglett rewards you can earn.

Thankfully, all of the Isle of Armor Diglett locations are broke down by area. So the Fields of Honor, where you first meet the Diglett Trainer, has a certain number of Diglett locations, while the Courageous Cavern for example, has less. It's helpful because you know when you can leave that specific area, but unfortunately it doesn't make finding the actual locations any easier. Thankfully though, we've done the hard work! Navigate through the pages to see all of the Isle of Armor Diglett locations split up by location, along with a map at the top and a screenshot of each one./

Isle of Armor Diglett rewards

(Image credit: Game Freak/Nintendo)

What do you get for finding all of the Isle of Armor Diglett though? The rewards are split up in regular intervals, and it's a crucial task to complete if you want to catch 'em all. Here are all of the Isle of Armor Diglett rewards:

5 Diglett: Alolan Meowth (Hidden ability: Rattled)

Alolan Meowth (Hidden ability: Rattled) 10 Diglett: Kantonian Slowpoke with Kings Rock (Hidden ability: Regenerator)

Kantonian Slowpoke with Kings Rock (Hidden ability: Regenerator) 20 Diglett: Alolan Vulpix (Hidden ability: Snow Warning)

Alolan Vulpix (Hidden ability: Snow Warning) 30 Diglett: Alolan Sandshrew (Hidden ability: Slush Rush)

Alolan Sandshrew (Hidden ability: Slush Rush) 40 Diglett: Alolan Raichu

Alolan Raichu 50 Diglett: Alolan Marowak

Alolan Marowak 75 Diglett: Alolan Exeggutor

Alolan Exeggutor 100 Diglett: Alolan starter with hidden ability depending on who you chose at the start

Grookey: Rowlet (Hidden ability: Long Reach)

Scorbunny: Litten (Hidden ability: Intimidate)

Sobble: Popplio (Hidden ability: Liquid Voice)

Alolan starter with hidden ability depending on who you chose at the start Rowlet (Hidden ability: Long Reach) Litten (Hidden ability: Intimidate) Popplio (Hidden ability: Liquid Voice) 150 Diglett: Alolan Diglett (Hidden ability: Sand Force)

