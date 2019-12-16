Pokemon Sword and Shield TM locations: Where to get every technical machine in Galar

TM00 Mega Punch The target is slugged by a punch thrown with muscle-packed power. East Hammerlocke Pokemon Center

TM01 Mega Kick The target is attacked by a kick launched with muscle-packed power. East Hammerlocke Pokemon Center

TM02 Pay Day Numerous coins are hurled at the target to inflict damage. Money is earned after the battle. South of the Motostoke Inn, near a man in white

TM03 Fire Punch The target is punched with a fiery fist. This may also leave the target with a burn. Wyndon Stadium Store

TM04 Ice Punch The target is punched with an icy fist. This may also leave the target frozen. Wyndon Stadium Store

TM05 Thunder Punch The target is punched with an electrified fist. This may also leave the target with paralysis. Wyndon Stadium Store

TM06 Fly The user flies up into the sky and then strikes its target on the next turn. From Cabbie in a Stow-on-Side house

TM07 Pin Missile Sharp spikes are shot at the target in rapid succession. They hit two to five times in a row. Hidden loot in the fields of Route 4 near Poke Kid Rhys

TM08 Hyper Beam The target is attacked with a powerful beam. The user can’t move on the next turn. Wyndon Stadium Store

TM09 Giga Impact The user charges at the target using every bit of its power. The user can’t move on the next turn. Wyndon Stadium Store

TM10 Magical Leaf The user scatters curious leaves that chase the target. This attack never misses. Turffield Gym Reward

TM11 Solar Beam In this two-turn attack, the user gathers light, then blasts a bundled beam on the next turn. Surf up the Turffield river to the north

TM12 Solar Blade In this two-turn attack, the user gathers light and fills a blade with the light’s energy, attacking the target on the next turn. Wyndon Stadium Store

TM13 Fire Spin The target becomes trapped within a fierce vortex of fire that rages for four to five turns. West Hammerlocke Pokemon Center

TM14 Thunder Wave The user launches a weak jolt of electricity that paralyzes the target. Rotom Rally Reward

TM15 Dig The user burrows into the ground, then attacks on the next turn. Hidden on Route 6 by the camp

TM16 Screech An earsplitting screech harshly lowers the target’s Defense stat. From a Hiker in the right0hand side Circhester Hotel

TM17 Light Screen A wondrous wall of light is put up to reduce damage from special attacks for five turns. West Motostoke Pokemon Center

TM18 Reflect A wondrous wall of light is put up to reduce damage from physical attacks for five turns. West Motostoke Pokemon Center

TM19 Safeguard The user creates a protective field that prevents status conditions for five turns. West Motostoke Pokemon Center

TM20 Self-Destruct The user attacks everything around it by causing an explosion. The user faints upon using this move. Battle Tower Store

TM21 Rest The user goes to sleep for two turns. This fully restores the user’s HP and heals any status conditions. Hidden under some mushrooms on the right-hand side of Ballonlea

TM22 Rock Slide Large boulders are hurled at opposing Pokémon to inflict damage. This may also make the opposing Pokémon flinch. Route 9, west of the Ice Lake on a small beach

TM23 Thief The user attacks and steals the target’s held item simultaneously. The user can’t steal anything if it already holds an item. West Hammerlocke Pokemon Center

TM24 Snore This attack can be used only if the user is asleep. The harsh noise may also make the target flinch. Hidden to the left-hand side of Glimwood Tangle

TM25 Protect This move enables the user to protect itself from all attacks. Its chance of failing rises if it is used in succession. West Motostoke Pokemon Center

TM26 Scary Face The user frightens the target with a scary face to harshly lower its Speed stat. Hidden left of Worker Georgia in Galar Mine No. 1

TM27 Icy Wind The user attacks with a gust of chilled air. This also lowers opposing Pokémon’s Speed stats. Circhester Gym Reward (Shield) NPC in a Circhester House after completing Gym (Sword)

TM28 Giga Drain A nutrient-draining attack. The user’s HP is restored by half the damage taken by the target. Battle Tower Shop

TM29 Charm The user gazes at the target rather charmingly, making it less wary. This harshly lowers the target’s Attack stat. Hidden up the stairs and to the right by Hammerlocke Vaullt

TM30 Steel Wing The user gazes at the target rather charmingly, making it less wary. This harshly lowers the target’s Attack stat. Hidden on Route 6, right of Backpacker Ruth

TM31 Attract If it is the opposite gender of the user, the target becomes infatuated and less likely to attack. Hidden on Route 5, bottom right corner behind a rock

TM32 Sandstorm A five-turn sandstorm is summoned to hurt all combatants except Rock, Ground, and Steel types. It raises the Sp. Def stat of Rock types. West Hammerlocke Pokemon Center

TM33 Rain Dance The user summons a heavy rain that falls for five turns, powering up Water-type moves. It lowers the power of Fire-type moves. West Hammerlocke Pokemon Center

TM34 Sunny Day The user intensifies the sun for five turns, powering up Fire-type moves. It lowers the power of Water-type moves. West Hammerlocke Pokemon Center

TM35 Hail The user summons a hailstorm lasting five turns. It damages all Pokémon except Ice types. West Hammerlocke Pokemon Center

TM36 Whirlpool The user traps the target in a violent swirling whirlpool for four to five turns. Hulbry Gym Reward

TM37 Beat Up The user gets all party Pokémon to attack the target. The more party Pokémon, the greater the number of attacks. Hidden on Route 3, after talking to Sonia, head to the left and back

TM38 Will-O-Wisp The user shoots a sinister flame at the target to inflict a burn. Motostoke Gym Reward

TM39 Facade This attack move doubles its power if the user is poisoned, burned, or paralyzed. Wild Area - Motostoke Riverbank

TM40 Swift Star-shaped rays are shot at opposing Pokémon. This attack never misses. Gift from Hop after beating Route 2

TM41 Helping Hand The user assists an ally by boosting the power of that ally’s attack. West Motostoke Pokemon Center

TM42 Revenge This attack move’s power is doubled if the user has been hurt by the opponent in the same turn. Stow-on-Side Gym Reward (Pokemon Sword only) Inside the second house on the left in Ballonlea (Pokemon Shield only)

TM43 Brick Break The user attacks with a swift chop. It can also break barriers, such as Light Screen and Reflect. Hidden on Route 8 past the Crustle in the north

TM44 Imprison If opposing Pokémon know any move also known by the user, they are prevented from using it. Battle Tower Shop

TM45 Dive Diving on the first turn, the user floats up and attacks on the next turn. Hidden on Route 9 from the woman on the beach in the bottom-left

TM46 Weather Ball This attack move varies in power and type depending on the weather. East Hammerlocke Pokemon Center

TM47 Fake Tears The user feigns crying to fluster the target, harshly lowering its Sp. Def stat. Dancer in right-hand sideCirchester Hotel

TM48 Rock Tomb Boulders are hurled at the target. This also lowers the target’s Speed stat by preventing its movement. Circhester Gym Reward (Pokemon Sword only) Talk to man in house next to Pokemon Centre (Pokemon Shield only)

TM49 Sand Tomb The user traps the target inside a harshly raging sandstorm for four to five turns. Hidden in Galar Mine No. 2 next to Rail Staff Vincent

TM50 Bullet Seed The user forcefully shoots seeds at the target two to five times in a row. West Hammerlocke Pokemon Center

TM51 Icicle Spear The user launches sharp icicles at the target two to five times in a row. Near the bath in Circhester to the right

TM52 Bounce The user bounces up high, then drops on the target on the second turn. This may also leave the target with paralysis. Battle Tower Shop

TM53 Mud Shot The user attacks by hurling a blob of mud at the target. This also lowers the target’s Speed stat. Galar Mine No. 2, requires bike water mode to surf past Gastrodon

TM54 Rock Blast The user hurls hard rocks at the target. Two to five rocks are launched in a row. Outside a dead-end exit to the left of Galar Mine No. 1

TM55 Brine If the target’s HP is half or less, this attack will hit with double the power. West Hammerlocke Pokemon Center

57TM56 U-Turn After making its attack, the user rushes back to switch places with a party Pokémon in waiting. Hidden in Glimwood Tangle after Madame judy

TM57 Payback The user stores power, then attacks. If the user moves after the target, this attack’s power will be doubled. Behind Professor Magnolia's House on the right-hand side

TM58 Assurance If the target has already taken some damage in the same turn, this attack’s power is doubled. Hidden on Route 7 behind some rocks by Gentleman Cade

TM59 Fling The user flings its held item at the target to attack. This move’s power and effects depend on the item. Battle Tower Shop

TM60 Power Swap The user employs its psychic power to switch changes to its Attack and Sp. Atk stats with the target. Wyndon Stadium Pokemon Center

TM61 Guard Swap The user employs its psychic power to switch changes to its Defense and Sp. Def stats with the target. Wyndon Stadium Pokemon Center

TM62 Speed Swap The user exchanges Speed stats with the target. Wyndon Stadium Pokemon Center

TM63 Drain Punch An energy-draining punch. The user’s HP is restored by half the damage taken by the target. Wyndon Stadium Pokemon Center

TM64 Avalanche The power of this attack move is doubled if the user has been hurt by the target in the same turn. Hidden on Route 9 via Rotom Bike surf to the west from the bridge at the top

TM65 Shadow Claw The user slashes with a sharp claw made from shadows. Critical hits land more easily. Wild Area - Lake of Outrage

TM66 Thunder Fang The user bites with electrified fangs. This may also make the target flinch or leave it with paralysis. East Hammerlocke Pokemon Center

TM67 Ice Fang The user bites with cold-infused fangs. This may also make the target flinch or leave it frozen. East Hammerlocke Pokemon Center

TM68 Fire Fang The user bites with flame-cloaked fangs. This may also make the target flinch or leave it with a burn. East Hammerlocke Pokemon Center

TM69 Psycho Cut The user tears at the target with blades formed by psychic power. Critical hits land more easily. Hidden on Route 2 when you Rotom Bike surf to the other side of the lake

TM70 Trick Room The user creates a bizarre area in which slower Pokémon get to move first for five turns. Battle Tower Shop

TM71 Wonder Room The user creates a bizarre area in which Pokémon’s Defense and Sp. Def stats are swapped for five turns. Battle Tower Shop

TM72 Magic Room The user creates a bizarre area in which Pokémon’s held items lose their effects for five turns. Battle Tower Shop

TM73 Cross Poison A slashing attack with a poisonous blade that may also poison the target. Critical hits land more easily. Wild Area - Dusty Bowl

TM74 Venoshock The user drenches the target in a special poisonous liquid. This move’s power is doubled if the target is poisoned. On the roof of a Stow-on-Side house on the far left

TM75 Low Sweep The user makes a swift attack on the target’s legs, which lowers the target’s Speed stat. Wild Area - Bridge Field

TM76 Round The user attacks the target with a song. Others can join in the Round to increase the power of the attack. West Motostoke Pokemon Center

TM77 Hex This relentless attack does massive damage to a target affected by status conditions. Old lady in second house on left in Ballonlea (Pokemon Sword only) Stow-on-Side Gym Reward (Pokemon Shield only)

TM78 Acrobatics The user nimbly strikes the target. If the user is not holding an item, this attack inflicts massive damage. Artist on the left in Ballonlea if you wear a fire-themed outfit

TM79 Retaliate The user gets revenge for a fainted ally. If an ally fainted in the previous turn, this move’s power is increased. Gift from Sonia in the Hulbury restauramt

TM80 Volt Switch After making its attack, the user rushes back to switch places with a party Pokémon in waiting. Rotom Rally Reward (20,000 points)

TM81 Bulldoze The user strikes everything around it by stomping down on the ground. This lowers the Speed stats of those hit. Wild Area - Giant's Seat

TM82 Electroweb The user attacks and captures opposing Pokémon using an electric net. This lowers their Speed stats. Hidden behind Hulbury lighthouse

TM83 Razor Shell The user cuts its target with sharp shells. This may also lower the target’s Defense stat. Battle Tower Shop

TM84 Tail Slap The user attacks by striking the target with its hard tail. It hits the target two to five times in a row. Wild Area - Rolling Fields

TM85 Snarl The user yells as if it’s ranting about something, which lowers the Sp. Atk stats of opposing Pokémon. Spikemuth Gym Reward

TM86 Phantom Force The user vanishes somewhere, then strikes the target on the next turn. This move hits even if the target protects itself. Hidden in the Slumbering Weald across the fallen tree

TM87 Draining Kiss The user steals the target’s HP with a kiss. The user’s HP is restored by over half of the damage taken by the target. Ballonlea Gym Reward

TM88 Grassy Terrain The user turns the ground to grass for five turns. This restores the HP of Pokémon on the ground a little every turn and powers up Grass-type moves. East Hammerlocke Pokemon Center

TM89 Misty Terrain This protects Pokémon on the ground from status conditions and halves damage from Dragon-type moves for five turns. East Hammerlocke Pokemon Center

TM90 Electric Terrain The user electrifies the ground for five turns, powering up Electric-type moves. Pokémon on the ground no longer fall asleep. East Hammerlocke Pokemon Center

TM91 Psychic Terrain This protects Pokémon on the ground from priority moves and powers up Psychic-type moves for five turns. East Hammerlocke Pokemon Center

TM92 Mystical Fire The user attacks by breathing a special, hot fire. This also lowers the target’s Sp. Atk stat. Battle Tower Shop

TM93 Eerie Impulse The user’s body generates an eerie impulse. Exposing the target to it harshly lowers the target’s Sp. Atk stat. Hidden at Rose Tower behind the big sign at the entrance

TM94 False Swipe A restrained attack that prevents the target from fainting. The target is left with at least 1 HP. West Motostoke Pokemon Center

TM95 Air Slash The user attacks with a blade of air that slices even the sky. This may also make the target flinch. Wild Area - Axew's Eye

TM96 Smart Strike The user stabs the target with a sharp horn. This attack never misses. Hidden on Route 8 behind the red sign

TM97 Brutal Swing The user swings its body around violently to inflict damage on everything in its vicinity. Hidden near Turffield Stadium to the right

TM98 Stomping Tantrum Driven by frustration, the user attacks the target. If the user’s previous move has failed, the power of this move doubles. Hidden on Route 10 on a hidden path immediately to the right as you reach the peak of the hill