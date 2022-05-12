Pokemon Go Water Festival Event start time, Dewpider, Lapras and more

The Pokemon Go Water Festival Event will give trainers a chance to catch some rare Water-type Pokemon and few new ones as the Season of Alola winds down. Since this season is based on the region of Alola, it makes sense that some Water types from Gen 7 will be available, and this time trainers will be able to catch Dewpider in Pokemon and its evolution Araquanid.

Not only that, but if you use our Pokemon Go Tapu Fini Raid Counters you should be able to catch the the Water-type Island deity currently available in Pokemon Go. Lapras, the Water and Ice-type from Kanto, will be available more frequently but in special attire, while Binacle will have its Shiny variant available for the first time in Pokemon Go.

There are plenty of things to do during the 2022 Water Festival and this guide breaks it all down for trainers to make the most out of the limited-time event.

Pokemon Go Water Festival 2022 Start Time

The Pokemon Go Water Festival event begins Thursday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to Friday May 20 at 8 p.m. local time.

During that time, trainers will not only be able to catch a variety of different spotlighted Pokemon, but there will also be a Global Challenge. Starting Wednesday, May 11 at 4 p.m. EDT until Saturday, may 21 at 4 a.m. EDT, trainers can work together with others around the world to catch a wave of Water-type Pokemon to earn a bonus for everyone.

If all the trainers around the world catch 600 million Water types during the above time period, trainers will be able to receive twice the candy for catching Pokemon for the rest of the event.

How to catch Shiny Binacle in Pokemon Go

Binacle, the Water and Rock-type Pokemon from the Kalos region, will be appearing in the wild more frequently and its Shiny variant will be making its Pokemon Go debut during this event.

Trainers will have to get lucky, but Shiny Binacle and the Shiny variant of its evolution Barbaracle will be available and the only way to get it is to encounter as many as possible during the event.

Aside from finding one in the wild, Binacle will be a reward for completing certain Field Research -- more on that in the below section -- as well as hatching them from 7km Eggs.

Shiny Binacle’s coloring changes from its normal variant. The gray fingers become green and its brown parts become darker in color. Trainers who aren’t sure whether they’ve found a Shiny Binacle, can look for the Shiny symbol next to its name.

Binacle needs 50 candy to evolve into Barbaracle.

Pokemon Go Water Festival 2022 Spotlight Pokemon, Raids and Eggs

The following Pokemon will be appearing more frequently in the 2022 Water Festival: Tentacool, Slowpoke, Goldeen, Staryu, Magikarp, Marill, Lotad, Surskit, Carvanha, Wailmer, Sympole, Binacle and Dewpider.

Poliwhirl, Mantine and Alomomola will also appear in the wild but are rarer.

As for Raids, here’s the rotation for Pokemon showing up one-star, three-star and five-star Raids.

One-Star: Qwilfish, Wailmer, Spritzee, Helioptile, Rockruff

Qwilfish, Wailmer, Spritzee, Helioptile, Rockruff Three-Star: Alolan Raichu, Lapras wearing a scarf, Feraligatr, Azumarill, Ludicolo

Alolan Raichu, Lapras wearing a scarf, Feraligatr, Azumarill, Ludicolo Five-Star: Tapu Fini

Tapu Fini Mega Raid: Mega Blastoise

Trainers can hatch specific Water types from 7km Eggs. These Eggs can be obtained by opening gifts from Friends during the event. Here’s a list of Pokemon that can hatch from these Eggs: Psyduck, Azurill, Mantyke, Mudkip, Feebas, Binacle, Staryu, Clamperl.

Pokemon Go Water Festival 2022 Field Research

Trainers can obtain exclusive Field Research that reward them with Pokemon encounters. Here’s the full list of tasks and rewards trainers can expect during the 2022 Water Festival.

Task Reward Catch 5 Magikarp or Wailmer Luvdisc Catch 5 Pokemon Magikarp or Wailmer Catch 15 Pokemon Dewpider Catch 25 Pokemon Lapras with scarf Catch 5 Water-type Pokemon Poke Ball (x10) or Great Ball (x5) Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon Binacle or Blastoise Mega Energy (x20) or Gyarados Mega Energy (x20) Evolve 2 Water-type Pokemon Marill Hatch an Egg Carvanha

And here’s the special Timed Research trainers can complete.

Task Reward Catch 15 Pokemon Poke Ball (x20) Catch 50 Pokemon Great Ball (x25) Catch 25 Water-type Pokemon Ultra Ball (x25) Make 25 Curveball Throws Dewpider Catch 10 different species of Pokemon Gyarados Mega Energy (x50)

Completion Reward - Lapras, Stardust (x1000), 1000xp

