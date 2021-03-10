Pokemon Go referral system coming with Pokemon encounters, rare candy, and more rewards

Niantic has announced an upcoming Pokemon Go referral system that rewards you and a friend for getting them into (or back into) the mobile game.

The details of the program are a bit light at the moment, but Niantic said in a press release that Pokemon Go players can get Pokemon encounters, rare candy, incubators, "and more" for referring a friend. Both parties involved will get stuff for the initial referral as well as for achieving certain milestones afterward, but it's unclear if the rewards are any different for referrer vs. referree.

Pokemon Go players can refer friends who have never played the game before as well as those returning from a break, although right now, Niantic is being vague about what length of time qualifies as "a break." I'm guessing you don't get anything for referring a friend who hasn't played in a week.

The referral program is beginning its rollout in Australia, where some Pokemon Goers will start getting referral codes sometime in the unspecified future, and Niantic will be continuously tuning things as it gets feedback.

In other Pokemon Go-related news, Niantic announced today that the first-ever Electric type event is on the way with Tynamo making its Pokemon Go debut.

