Pokemon Go Power Plant Event start time, Helioptile and more

The Pokemon Go Kanto Power Plant event will let trainers catch Helioptile the Electric and Normal-type Pokemon from the Kalos region. As Spark and the rest of the Pokemon Go team leaders investigate the mysterious door of the Season of Heritage, it seems that there are some forces that are trying to obtain whatever power is behind the door.

Trainers will be teaming up with Spark to investigate the door and as more Electric-type Pokemon begin to appear, there is no better leader to team with. However, during the Pokemon Go Power Plant event there will be a growing presence of Team Go Rocket grunts that will appear to try and stop the investigation.

Along with Team Go Rocket, an Electric-type Pokemon will debut and the event will give trainers a chance to catch many different Pokemon of that type.

Here’s everything trainers need to know about the Power Plant event.

Power Plant Event Start Time

(Image credit: Niantic)

The new Pokemon Go event will begin Wednesday, January 19 at 10 a.m. local time until Tuesday, February 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

How to get Helioptile and Heliolisk

Helioptile the Electric and Normal-type Pokemon from the Kalos region will make its Pokemon Go debut during the Kanto Power Plant event. Trainers will find this Pokemon roaming in the wild. To find this Pokemon, trainers will need to walk around and they’ll eventually find one.

Trainers should try walking towards Gyms and PokeStops where wild Pokemon congregate. Trainers can also use an Incense to attract Pokemon to their location.

Helioptile will also be a reward for certain Field Research Tasks, more on that below.

Trainers looking to evolve Helioptile into its evolved form, Heliolisk, will need 50 Helioptile Candy and a Sun Stone. Using Pinap Berries on Helioptile found in the wild will double the Candy upon capture.

Sun Stones used to be easy to come by, but are a bit more rare nowadays. These evolutionary stones can be found randomly by spinning PokeStops.

Power Plant Field Research Tasks

During the Power Plant event, there are five different field research tasks that trainers can complete. Trainers can spin a PokeStop during the event to get one of the research tasks as long as there is an open spot in the Field Research tab.

These tasks give trainers another way to catch a Helioptile as well as some powerful Electric types. Electrike is a possible reward that will give trainers a chance at getting its evolved form, Manectric.

Mega Manectric is one of the most powerful Electric types in the game and to help trainers achieve this evolution, one of the field research tasks will reward some Mega Energy.

Here’s a complete list of field research tasks and rewards during the Power Plant event.

Pokemon Go Power Plant Field Event Research Tasks Task Reward Catch 5 Electric-type Pokemon Electrike, Helioptile or Joltik Make 3 Curveball throws Magnemite or Voltorb Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon Manectric Mega Energy (x25) Walk 1km Helioptile Walk 2km Alolan Grimer

Kanto Power Plant Raid

The Raids in Pokemon Go will shift when the Power Plant event begins. Like the field research tasks and wild Pokemon, trainers should expect Pokemon that are often found near Power Plans including Electric types.

Here are the Pokemon that will be found in each Raid during the Power Plant event.

One-Star Raids

Pikachu, Beldum, Shinx, Blitzle, Klink

Three-Star Raids

Scyther, Typhlosion, Mawile, Druddigon

Dewgong, Piloswine, Monferno, Druddigon (starting January 24)

Five-Star Raids

Star Raids

Genesect (Shock Drive)

Regice (starting January 24)

Power Plant Event Part 2

Starting January 24 at 12 a.m. local time, the second part of the Power Plant event will begin.

Not much details are known at this time, but Niantic confirmed that there will be an increase in Team Go Rocket grunts at PokeStops and in Balloons. Trainers can battle and capture Shadow Pokemon that they have on their team.

To give more incentive to catch these Pokemon, trainers will be able to use a Charged TM to change out Frustration from any Shadow Pokemon you have.

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Great League best team | Pokemon Go Master League best team | Pokemon Go Ultra League best team | Pokemon Go Giovanni counters | Pokemon Go Cliff counters | Pokemon Go Sierra counters | Pokemon Go Arlo counters | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go 41-50 level guide | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go A Thousand-Year Slumber | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go XL Candy | Pokemon Go Mega Energy