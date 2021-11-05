Pokemon Go Mega Manectric Raid guide, best counters and everything you need

These Pokemon Go Mega Manectric raid counters will help you catch this powerful Electric-type that trainers will want to obtain for battles against some Legendary Pokemon that may return in the near future like Kyogre, Yveltal, Lugia, Ho-Oh and much more.

In Pokemon Go there are just two Electric-type Megas and while Mega Ampharos is slumbering someplace, Mega Manectric will be coming to Pokemon Go starting Friday, November 5 at 10 a.m. local time and leaving Tuesday, November 16 at 10 a.m. local time. That means for a week and a half, trainers will be able to battle as many Mega Manectric and earn as much Mega Energy as possible.

To efficiently battle Mega Manectric, we’ve compiled this guide to help trainers defeat it as fast and as easily as possible.

Pokemon Go Mega Manectric Raid Counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

Mega Manectric is a pure Electric-type making it weak to just Ground-type attacks. Luckily for Pokemon Go players, there are plenty of Ground types that can help them in battles against Mega Manectric.

There isn’t a Mega Pokemon with the Ground typing, yet, but for now, there are enough Legendaries and powerful Pokemon that can fill that power void. Two such Legendaries are Groudon and Landorus. Both Pokemon have enough firepower to take down Mega Manectric as quickly as possible.

Garchomp, the pseudo legendary of the Sinnoh region, is also a great option to take on Mega Manectric. Its Ground and Dragon typing also resists many of Mega Manectric’s Electric attacks. Rhyperior, Mamoswine, Flygon and Excadrill are also great options to take into battle against this powerful Pokemon.

Here is a list of great Mega Manectric counters with their optimal movesets.

Mega Manectric Counters Pokemon Moveset Garchomp Mud Shot and Earth Power Rhyperior Mud-Slap and Earthquake Landorus Mud Shot and Earthquake Groudon Mud Shot and Earthquake Mamoswine Mud-Slap and Bulldoze Flygon Mud Shot and Earth Power Excadrill Mud-Slap and Drill Run Krookodile Mud-Slap and Earthquake Golem Mud-Slap and Earthquake Golurk Mud-Slap and Earth Power

Mega Manectric Moveset

Being an Electric-type, Mega Manectric will likely come at opponents with at least one attack of the same type. This Pokemon has two Electric-type Fast Moves, which would cause issues against trainers that use Flying and Water types. There is a chance that Mega Manectric brings the Dark-type attack Snarl into battle, but there’s only a 33 percent shot. If it does come with Snarl, Golurk may not be the best choice as it is weak to Dark-type moves. Krookodile, on the other hand, resists all of Mega Manectric’s Fast Moves so it’s an intriguing option if you have it.

As for its Charged Moves, Mega Manectric will either bring an Electric or Fire-type attack into battle. Mega Manectric has four different Charged Move options, with Overheat and Flame Burst being its Fire-type options, and Wild Charge and Thunder as its Electric options. Ground types shouldn’t have an issue if Mega Manectric is packing the two Electric moves, but if the Mega has one of the Fire moves then it may be an issue for a handful of Pokemon.

Mammoswine and Excadrill are weak to Fire-type moves so trainers will have to be aware if Manectric has it. On the contrary, Pokemon including Rhyperior, Golem, Garchomp, Flygon resist all of Manectric’s Charged Move options.

Utilizing the recommended team page before entering the battle can give trainers a heads up of what to expect.

Here are all of Mega Manectric’s move options when you go up against it.

Mega Manectric Moveset Fast Move Charged Move Snarl Overheat Thunder Fang Flame Burst Charge Beam Wild Charge Thunder

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Great League best team | Pokemon Go Master League best team | Pokemon Go Ultra League best team | Pokemon Go Giovanni counters | Pokemon Go Cliff counters | Pokemon Go Sierra counters | Pokemon Go Arlo counters | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go 41-50 level guide | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go A Thousand-Year Slumber | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go XL Candy | Pokemon Go Mega Energy