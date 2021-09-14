Pokemon Go Mega Houndoom raid counters you need to know to defeat It

You'll want to know Pokemon Go Mega Houndoom counters when this fearsome dog appears in raids. Of all the Mega Pokemon in Pokemon Go, Mega Houndoom is one of the most useful. Its Fire and Dark typing, in conjunction with its impressive damage output, makes it a great option to take into battle against Psychic-type and Steel-type Pokemon.

Starting Tuesday, September 14 trainers will be able to battle Mega Houndoom and use Pokemon Go Mega Energy to add the powerful Pokemon to their team. However, trainers will need to prepare before entering a Mega Houndoom Raid with the proper team of Pokemon to take it down as quickly as possible. Here is a handy guide on which Pokemon are the best to counter Mega Houndoom in Pokemon Go as well as everything else you need to know about it.

Pokemon GO Mega Houndoom Counters

(Image credit: Ninatic)

Mega Houndoom is a Fire and Dark-type, which makes it weak to Water, Rock, Ground and Fighting-type attacks. Luckily for trainers, there are a lot of powerful Pokemon that use the above attacks especially a couple of Mega Pokemon.

Mega Blastoise and Gyarados are the best Mega Pokemon to use against Mega Houndoom. Bringing them into these Raids will boost the Water-type attacks of all Pokemon that use them on your team and other trainers’ teams. Swampert and Kyogre are also great Water-type options. Mega Slowbro is another Water-type Mega Pokemon that you can theoretically use, but its damage output isn’t nearly as high as the other options.

As for Rock and Ground types, Rhyperior, Tyranitar and Rampardos give trainers the best chance to take down Mega Houndoom quickly. Here are our list of the best counters for Mega Houndoom in Pokemon Go including what moves to use for each:

Mega Houndoom Counters Pokemon Moveset Mega Blastoise Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Mega Gyarados Waterfall and Hydro Pump Swampert Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Rhyperior Mud Slap and Rock Wrecker Tyranitar Smack Down and Stone Edge Rampardos Smack Down and Rock Slide Conkeldurr Counter and Dynamic Punch Kyogre Waterfall and Surf Garchomp Mud Shot and Earthquake Machamp Counter and Dynamic Punch

Pokemon GO Mega Houndoom Moveset

Mega Houndoom’s move set isn’t as varied as other Mega Pokemon, but that could prove useful for trainers going into battle against it. The Dark and Fire-type will only use Dark and Fire-type attacks. What combination of moves it uses is random, but this information can help trainers prepare better.

Rock and Water types resist Mega Houndoom’s Fire-type moves. Mega Blastoise, Swampert, Rhyperior and Rampardos will last longer against Mega Houdnoom who only use Fire-type attacks. Fighting types will resist Mega Houndoom’s Dark-type moves, giving Pokemon like Machamp and Conkeldurr an advantage and lasting power.

However, there are a couple of Pokemon that will resist all of Mega Houndoom’s attacks. Mega Gyarados’ Water and Dark typing, and Tyranitar’s Rock and Dark typing resists all Fire and Dark-type moves used by Mega Houndoom. If there are any Pokemon you will want to use these two.

Here is every Fast and Charged attack Mega Houndoom could use in Raids in Pokemon Go:

Mega Houndoom Moveset Fast Attack Charged Attack Snarl Flamethrower Fire Fang Flamethrower Foul Play Crunch

