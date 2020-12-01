Pokemon Go 41-50 level guide: All the tasks and requirements for each level

Thanks to the latest Go Beyond update, we now know the best Pokemon Go 41-50 level guide. While levelling up from 1-40 is a standard process that just requires a lot of XP, going the distance for the final 10 levels in Pokemon Go means you need to complete a bunch of different challenges and tasks. These are hard too, in that you won't be able to reach level 50 in a week or so. This will take the average player months, if not a year or longer to complete. Here are all of the Pokemon Go level 41-50 requirements and the tasks you need to complete.

Pokemon Go 41-50 levels explained

To find the 41-50 level requirements, you don't head to the same place as your research, even though they work in the same way. You need to click on your avatar ion the bottom left of the screen, then tap on the binoculars icon to the right of your XP bar. This will let you view the current set of challenges to reach the next level.

Pokemon Go level 41 tasks

XP needed: 6 million

Power up a Legendary Pokemon 20 times

Win 30 raids

Catch 200 Pokemon in a single day

Earn 5 gold medals

Rewards: Glasses, 20 Ultra Balls, 20 Max Potions, 20 Max Revives, 20 Razz Berries, 1 Incubator, 1 Premium Raid Pass, 1 XL Candy

Pokemon Go level 42 tasks

XP needed: 7 million

Evolve Eevee into each of its unique evolutions

Use items to evolve Pokemon 15 times

Make 3 Excellent Throws

Use 200 berries to help catch Pokemon

Rewards: 20 Ultra Balls, 20 Max Potions, 20 Max Revives, 20 Nanab Berries, 1 Incubator, 1 Premium Raid Pass, 1 XL Candy

Pokemon Go level 43 tasks

XP needed: 9 million

Earn 100,000 Stardust

Use 200 supereffective Charged Attacks

Catch 5 Legendary Pokemon

Rewards: 20 Ultra Balls, 20 Max Potions, 20 Max Revives, 20 Silver Pinap Berries, 1 Incubator, 1 Premium Raid Pass, 1 XL Candy

Pokemon Go level 44 tasks

XP needed: 11 million

Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Great League

Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Ultra League

Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Master League

Win 20 Trainer Battles in the Battle League

Rewards: 20 Ultra Balls, 20 Max Potions, 20 Max Revives, 20 Razz Berries, 1 Incubator, 1 Premium Raid Pass, 1 XL Candy

Pokemon Go level 45 tasks

XP needed: 13 million

Defeat 100 Team Rocket Grunts

Purify 100 Shadow Pokemon

Defeat a Team Rocket Leader 50 times

Earn 10 Platinum Medals

Rewards: 40 Ultra Balls, 40 Max Revives, 1 Elite Fast TM, 2 XL Candy, 2 Incense, 2 Lucky Eggs, 1 Super Incubator, 2 Lures

Pokemon Go level 46 tasks

XP needed: 15.5 million

Complete 100 Field Research tasks

Take a snapshot of a Pokemon 7 days in a rpw

Make 50 Excellent Throws

Hatch 30 eggs

Rewards: 30 Ultra Balls, 25 Max Potions, 20 Max Revives, 25 Razz Berries, 1 Incubator, 1 Premium Raid Pass, 1 XL Candy, new avatar hat

Pokemon Go level 47 tasks

XP needed: 18 million

Win 30 raids using a team of all unique Pokemon species

Win a three-star raid using only Pokemon with 1,500 CP or less

Power up 6 Pokemon to their max CP

Earn 20 Platinum Medals

Rewards: 30 Ultra Balls, 25 Max Potions, 20 Max Revives, 25 Nanab Berries, 1 Incubator, 1 Premium Raid Pass, 1 XL Candy, new avatar pose

Pokemon Go level 48 tasks

XP needed: 21 million

Receive 20 Souvenirs from your buddy

Earn 300 hearts with your buddy

Walk 200km with your buddy

Walk 25km in a week 8 times

Rewards: 30 Ultra Balls, 25 Max Potions, 20 Max Revives, 15 Silver Pinap Berries, 1 Incubator, 1 Premium Raid Pass, 1 XL Candy

At the time of writing, the requirements for levels 49 and 50 aren't known, but we'll update this guide as soon as we know them.

