Pokemon Go Holidays Event 2021 start time, Bergmite, rewards, tasks and more

The Pokemon Go Holidays 2021 event is ready to celebrate the season. Bergmite, the Ice-type Pokemon of the Kalos region, will make its Pokemon Go debut along with its evolution, Avalugg. On top of that, Kyurem, the Ice Legendary from the Unova region, and the new Holiday Cup PVP format will also be arriving at the same time as the Pokemon Go Holidays event. There will also be new holiday-themed 'mon to catch as well with this Pokemon Go event putting the spotlight on Ice-type Pokemon as well as some of the more “festive” entries from the franchise. And to learn everything there is to know about it, we’ve come up with this handy Pokemon Go Holidays 2021 event guide.

Pokemon Go Holiday Event 2021 Start Time

The Pokemon Go Holidays event will be split into two parts. Part one will start Thursday, December 16 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, December 23 at 10 a.m. local time.

Part two will begin Thursday, December 23 at 10 a.m. local time and end Friday, December 31 at 8 p.m. local time.

Pokemon Go Holidays Part 1

Pokemon Go Holidays Part 1 Encounters and Raids

As for the Pokemon trainers will see once the first part of the event begins, there is a fresh variety of ‘mon to catch.

For the holiday-themed Pokemon, Pikachu, Stantler, Delibird, Spheal and Cubchoo will all have some sort of holiday attire when you encounter them in the overworld. Lucky trainers may even find a Shiny variant of these Pokemon in their holiday attire.

As for non-holiday Pokemon, Swinub, Snorunt, Snover and Vanillite will be appearing in their normal forms. Alolan Sandshrew and Cryogonal will be appearing on a rare basis.

The following Pokemon will be appearing in raids during the first part of the Holidays event:

One-Star: Holiday Pikachu, Alolan Sandshrew, Swinub, Holiday Spheal, Holiday Cubchoo

Holiday Pikachu, Alolan Sandshrew, Swinub, Holiday Spheal, Holiday Cubchoo Three-Star: Cloyster, Holiday Stantler, Holiday Delibird, Holiday Glaceon

Cloyster, Holiday Stantler, Holiday Delibird, Holiday Glaceon Five-Star: Kyurem

Kyurem Mega Raid: Mega Steelix

Pokemon Go Holidays Part 1 Field Research tasks

When the Holidays event starts, trainers will be able to spin Poke Stops to obtain an event-exclusive Field Research task. These tasks will reward trainers with special Pokemon upon completion.

These Pokemon obtained in this manner have a higher chance of having better stats so it’s a great way for trainers to catch some powerful Pokemon to use in PVE or PVP battles.

Here’s a list of the special Field Research during the first part of the Holidays event:

Pokemon Go Holidays Part 1 Field Research Task Reward Catch 5 Ice-type Pokemon Holiday Spheal Catch 7 different species of Pokemon Alolan Vulpix Open 5 Gifts Holiday Pikachu or Holiday Stantler Send 3 Gifts to friends Pinap Berry (x3), Poke Ball (x3) or Razz Berry (x3) Spin 3 Poke Stops or Gyms Swinub Win a Level 3 or higher raid Cryogonal

(Image credit: Niantic)

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Great League best team | Pokemon Go Master League best team | Pokemon Go Ultra League best team | Pokemon Go Giovanni counters | Pokemon Go Cliff counters | Pokemon Go Sierra counters | Pokemon Go Arlo counters | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go 41-50 level guide | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go A Thousand-Year Slumber | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go XL Candy | Pokemon Go Mega Energy

Pokemon Go Holidays Part 2

Pokemon Go Holidays Part 2 Encounters, Raids and Eggs

Part 2 of the Holidays event will see the debut of Bergmite and its evolution Avalugg into the game. As for the overworld encounters, many of them will be holdovers from the first part of the event.

Holiday Pikachu, Stantler, Delibird, Spheal and Cubchoo will all have some sort of holiday attire when you encounter them in the overworld. However, this time Holiday Delibird will be appearing. Lucky trainers may even find a Shiny variant of these Pokemon in their holiday attire.

As for non-holiday Pokemon, Swinub, Snorunt, Snover and Vanillite will be appearing in their normal forms. Alolan Sandshrew, Cryogonal and now Alolan Vulpix will be appearing on a rare basis.

The following Pokemon will be appearing in raids during the second part of the event:

One-Star: Holiday Pikachu, Alolan Vulpix, Holiday Spheal, Holiday Cubchoo, Galarian Darumaka

Holiday Pikachu, Alolan Vulpix, Holiday Spheal, Holiday Cubchoo, Galarian Darumaka Three-Star: Lapras, Holiday Delibird, Holiday Stantler, Holiday Glaceon

Lapras, Holiday Delibird, Holiday Stantler, Holiday Glaceon Five-Star: Kyurem

Kyurem Mega Raid: Mega Abomasnow

The following Pokemon will be hatchable from 7km Eggs that are obtained from Friends’ gifts during the event: Swinub, Holiday Cubchoo, Smoochum, Galarian Darumaka, Bergmite and Cryogonal.

Pokemon Go Holidays Part 2 Field Research Tasks

Niantic confirms that there will be two Timed Research tasks focused on friendship and catching Pokemon. While the complete details are yet unknown, trainers will be able to get a Galarian Mr. Mime if they are completed.

There will also be a special mini-event from Saturday, December 25 at 10 a.m. to Sunday, December 26 at 8 p.m. that will allow trainers to trade Pokemon from up to 40km away. There will also be an additional Field Research task that rewards a Holiday Delibird will be available during the mini-event.

Also, there will be a collection challenge that starts on Saturday, December 25. Completing this challenge will reward trainers with a Galarian Mr. Mime. Here’s the list of Pokemon that trainers will need to catch in the limited-time challenge.

Task

Swinub

Snorunt

Spheal (doesn’t need to be costumed)

Snover

Vanillite

Cubchoo (doesn’t need to be costumed)

Reward: Galarian Mr. Mime

There will also be more Field Research Tasks that trainers can obtain by spinning Poke Stops during Part 2 of the event. While Niantic hasn’t confirmed what the tasks are, they have confirmed what the rewards will be and they will likely remain the same as in the first part.

Here’s the rewards for the event-exclusive Field Research Tasks and what their tasks will likely be.

Pokemon Go Holidays Part 2 Field Research Tasks Task Reward Catch 5 Ice-type Pokemon Holiday Spheal Catch 7 different species of Pokemon Alolan Sandshrew Open 5 Gifts Holiday Pikachu or Holiday Stantler Send 3 Gifts to friends Pinap Berry (x3), Poke Ball (x3) or Razz Berry (x3) Spin 3 Poke Stops or Gyms Swinub Win a Level 3 or higher raid Galarian Darumaka

Pokemon Go Holidays Event In-Game Bonuses

For the entire event, trainers will be able to open up to 45 gifts per day and hold up to 40 gifts in their Item Bag.

Team GO Rocket will have more Water and Ice-type Pokemon in their parties and the CP of Mega Abomasnow during the entirety of the event will be boosted. This gives it more firepower in battle.

The following new avatar items will be available to purchase in the in-game shop starting on Wednesday, December 15, at 4 p.m. EST and will continue to be available after the event ends.

Festive Hat

Festive Jacket

Festive Shorts

Trainers will be able to get holiday-themed stickers by spinning PokéStops, opening Gifts, and purchasing them from the in-game shop.

Some festive bundles will also be available for purchase in the shop throughout the event.