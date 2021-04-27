Pokémon Go Fest 2021 starts July 17

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 will run from Thursday, July 17 through Friday, July 18.

Niantic announced the return of the game's big global event today. "What does this year’s event have in store?" the announcement reads. "Well, you’ll just have to wait and see! 2021 marks both the 25th anniversary of Pokémon and the 5th anniversary of Pokemon Go , so trust us when we say you won’t want to miss Pokémon Go Fest 2021! We can’t wait to celebrate another summer together. Stay tuned for more details!"

This is turning into quite the busy season for Pokémon Go. Just yesterday, the Pokémon X and Y legendaries Xerneas and Yveltal were confirmed for the game's May raid lineup , and earlier today, it unveiled a fleet of sponsored balloons that can award in-game bonuses (which you can opt out of if you'd like). Pokémon Go also recently concluded its Sustainability Week event , with the Pokémon Binacle leading the charge to protect the planet.

This being the 25th year of the Pokémon franchise, there's also been plenty of other news and reveals. New Pokemon Snap is just days away, and you can tour its Lental region through an interactive map right now . We can't stop thinking about Pokemon Legends: Arceus either, as it looks like the next big leap for what Pokemon games can be.

