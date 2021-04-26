Pokemon Go is getting Pokemon X and Y legendaries Xerneas and Yveltal

As part of May's Luminous Legends twin events, Pokemon Go is getting two new legendary Pokemon: Xerneas and Yveltal.

The two Kalos region Pokemon were the version mascots of 2013's Pokemon X and Y, where they made their debut in the Pokeverse. With roots in Norse mythology, Xerneas is a majestic stag-like Pokemon representing eternal life, while Yveltal is a much more sinister-looking flying type Pokemon with the ability to absorb life energy. Maybe Niantic is looking to join Valheim, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and a bunch of other games capitalizing on our obsession with Norse mythology. Or maybe it's just adding two cool Pokemon to Pokemon Go, who knows?

Xerneas and Yveltal will be appearing in five-star raids as part of Pokemon Go's Luminous Legends X and Y events, respectively. The first event, running from 10am local time on Tuesday, May 4 to Monday, May 17, will bring about an increase in Dragon and Fairy-type Pokemon and give you the chance to encounter Xerneas.

The Luminous Legends Y event takes place between Tuesday, May 18 and Monday, May 31, and that's when you'll want to look out for Yveltal. You'll also notice more Dark-type Pokemon roaming around in the wild in the latter event. Until the start of the Luminous Legends X event, you can still encounter Incarnate Forme Tornadus, Incarnate Forme Thundurus, and Incarnate Forme Landorus in five-star raids. Here's everything else happening in Pokemon Go this May, straight from Niantic.

